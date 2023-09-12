CACI Named to Forbes Best Employers for Women 2023

RESTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has been named to Forbes' Best Employers for Women 2023 for the second consecutive year.

"This recognition from Forbes as a Best Employer for Women represents the culmination of our efforts to support and encourage women in the workforce," said Jeana Plews, CACI Vice President of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. "CACI serves as an organization where women's voices are heard, and diversity is celebrated. Through our employee resource groups and diversity outreach efforts, we remain steadfast in empowering current and future female leaders at CACI."

CACI embraces diversity and advances equity to foster inclusion in and out of its own workplace. CACI's employee resource group for women called the Women Inclusion Network, offers a broad range of support, programs, and resources to women in technology to advance their careers. As a company that recognizes the importance of instilling leadership qualities in women from a young age, CACI also partners with Girls in Technology and STEM for HER to help provide girls and young women with opportunities to pursue successful STEM-related careers.

According to Forbes, this list recognizes companies that received the highest scores based on independent surveys of more than 60,000 U.S. employees, over 40,000 of whom were women. Respondents answered questions regarding their current workplace's pay equity, working conditions, family support, representation, and other factors. In addition, an index was built based on the share of women in executive management or board positions.

ABOUT CACI

CACI's approximately 23,000 talented employees are ever vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers' greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

# # #

Corporate Communications and Media:

Lorraine Corcoran

Executive Vice President, Corporate Communications

(703) 434-4165, lorraine.corcoran@caci.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CACI on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: CACI

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/caci

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CACI

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/783273/caci-named-to-forbes-best-employers-for-women-2023