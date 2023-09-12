SCF Chain: Expanding International Market Presence: SCF Financial Public Chain's Successful Roadshow in Japan

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / As the world transitions into the Web3.0 era, the financial markets are experiencing significant transformations. In recent years, the rapid development of DeFi (Decentralized Finance) has led to explosive growth, with the value locked in DeFi platforms surging from millions to billions of dollars in just a few short years. In this highly competitive market environment, SCF Financial Public Chain has distinguished itself through innovative technology. Most recently, on September 11, 2023, it conducted a successful roadshow event in Japan, receiving enthusiastic responses and garnering substantial attention.

Following its recent roadshow events in Vietnam and Singapore, SCF Financial Public Chain wasted no time and embarked on its second wave of roadshows in Japan. During the event held on September 11th, the founder of SCF Financial Public Chain, Mr. William Thompson, delivered an important address. The brand has witnessed significant improvements in various aspects following a successful brand upgrade, instilling confidence in its future development. Furthermore, Mr. Thompson unveiled the financial public chain's future market goals and its aspirations for the industry ecosystem.

William Thompson stated that the brand upgrade was achieved through mergers and acquisitions. A substantial $5 billion injection of new capital from Middle Eastern investors officially rebranded the company as SCF (Standard Cross Finance). This infusion of new capital has fortified the company's financial foundation, enabling it to actively pursue expansion and strategic partnerships. The $5 billion investment will provide SCF Financial Public Chain with ample funds to support new market entry, product innovation, and technological research and development, solidifying its competitive position in the financial industry.

SCF Financial Public Chain (Standard Cross Finance) has made substantial progress in ensuring future financial stability. The successful capital injection not only demonstrates recognition of SCF Financial Public Chain's management and operational capabilities but also signifies confidence in its future development. This is a significant milestone for SCF Financial Public Chain, as it represents a high level of endorsement in delivering a profitable, high-performance public chain, directly bolstering investor and user confidence.

SCF Financial Public Chain not only boasts a solid financial foundation but also has made significant technological breakthroughs. It aims to create a brand-new financial ecosystem by launching eight major ecosystem projects: FinSwap, FinSBT, FUSD, FinPay, FinBill, FinEX, FinBox, and FinSOUL. These eight ecosystem projects are expected to bring innovation and change to various fields, including finance, payments, trading, social, gaming, and more, while injecting greater diversity into the SFC Financial Public Chain ecosystem.

Looking ahead, SCF Financial Public Chain is actively expanding its global footprint through global roadshow events, with the aim of broadening its international perspective and brand visibility. In addition to the recently concluded roadshow in Japan and the previous events in Vietnam and Singapore, SCF Financial Public Chain will continue to visit cities across all five continents. Its goal is not only to showcase the brand performance and technological advantages of SCF Financial Public Chain but also to promote the concept of a financial public chain ecosystem. It hopes to engage with more partners and collectively create a progressively advanced financial market environment.

Company: SCF Chain

Contact Person: Jo Connie

Email: Info@scfchain.io

Website: www.scfchain.io

Telephone: 1(628)258-1668

Address: 18 South 2nd Street, San Jose, California, 95113, United States of America

SOURCE: SCF Chain

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/783296/expanding-international-market-presence-scf-financial-public-chains-successful-roadshow-in-japan