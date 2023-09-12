Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2023) - As a world-class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users with quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week's exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

New Listings on LBank Exchange

Scheduled this week starting on 11th September 2023.

LBank Weekly Listing Report, 11th September 2023



Project: TEE

Listing date: 11th September

Key words: Public, Initial Listing, TRC20

Official Website: https://guarantee.trading/

About: Guarantee (TEE) employs various cryptocurrency trading strategies, including day trading and algorithmic trading, with a focus on high-market-cap and stable markets, reinvesting the proceeds to enhance the value of Guarantee tokens.

Project: VANA

Listing date: 11th September

Key words: GameFi/DAO, ERC20

Official Website: https://nirvana-project.com/

About: VANA (VANA) aims to connect digital assets and points across games and platforms using blockchain technology, providing an SDK for seamless communication, operating a temporary record server to minimize risks, and enhancing user experiences through VANA NFTs.

Project: HXA

Listing date: 11th September

Key words: NFT, ERC20

Official Website: https://www.hxacoin.io/

About: HXAcoin (HXA) is a unique cryptocurrency that merges luxury and blockchain, offering exclusive access to luxury goods and experiences through its NFT-based ecosystem and native HXA token, with successful partnerships validating its concept in the evolving luxury and blockchain space.

Project: CR

Listing date: 11th September

Key words: DeFi, BEP20

Official Website: https://www.capitalrock.ch/

About: Capital Rock (CR) is a powerful and innovative cryptocurrency with a global presence and an extensive network, offering investors a secure and reliable avenue in the evolving world of digital finance by bridging traditional financial markets and blockchain technology.

Project: EVADORE

Listing date: 15th September

Key words: Others, Mainnet

Official Website: https://evadore.io/

About: Evadore (EVADORE), a Regenerative Finance (ReFi) project, strives to create a greener future and address global environmental challenges through its carbon-free, blockchain-based platform powered by renewable energy, all for the benefit of future generations.

Summary of Last Week's Listings - 4th September 2023 to 10th September 2023

LBank Weekly Listing Report, 11th September 2023

Name: MEME

Weekly gain: 55%

Official Website: http://memetoon.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/meme_usdt/

Name: DORKL

Official Website: https://dorklord.vip/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/dorkl_usdt/

Name: HAN

Weekly gain: 94%

Official Website: https://khans.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/han_usdt/

Name: NMR

Weekly gain: 56%

Official Website: https://numer.ai/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/nmr_usdt/

