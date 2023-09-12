Otsy, Inc. Sets the Stage for Travel's Future, Unveiling Its Highly Anticipated Social Travel App and Fresh New Rebrand

Join the 'What's Next' Movement With Otsy: The New Way to Discover, Trust and Book Your Next Vacation; App Launch Date: Sept. 19, Coinciding With TechCrunch Disrupt - The Original Startup Conference

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / Today marks an exciting milestone for the innovative travel technology company, formerly known as Loop Experiences, Inc., as it proudly announces its rebranding to Otsy, Inc. Otsy has also secured the premium four-letter domain name otsy.com, a strategic move that reflects the company's commitment to revolutionizing the world of travel and social sharing.

Otsy

Otsy Logo

The name Otsy is an acronym for "Organize Trips, Share Yours," embodying the company's mission to provide travelers with a platform to seamlessly organize their trips while inspiring others by sharing their unique travel experiences. Otsy's new tagline "What's Next" encompasses the limitless possibilities and excitement associated with every traveler's journey - the next trip to embark on, the next captivating piece of travel content to share or the next coveted badge to earn.

As part of this rebranding, Otsy is thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of its highly anticipated social travel app. This user-friendly and feature-rich app will be available for download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store on Sept. 19, 2023.

The launch date coincides with the prestigious TechCrunch Disrupt - the original startup conference in San Francisco, California, where Otsy will be in attendance to showcase its cutting-edge travel platform. This event provides the perfect backdrop to introduce Otsy's groundbreaking app to the world and engage with fellow industry leaders, investors, and technology enthusiasts.

Michael DeLucca, founder/CEO of Otsy, Inc., expressed his enthusiasm for the rebranding and the upcoming app launch. "We are thrilled to unveil our new identity as Otsy, and to introduce our innovative social travel app to the world. Otsy represents the spirit of adventure, discovery, and sharing that defines modern travel. With our app, we aim to empower travelers to create, connect, and explore like never before."

Otsy, Inc. invites travelers, adventurers, and content creators to join it on this exciting journey. With the new Otsy app, users can expect a dynamic platform that fosters community, provides travel inspiration, and simplifies the trip-planning process.

Appscreens copy.png

