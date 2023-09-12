Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

NAGRA Enhances Content Protection for Adobe's Frame.io



12.09.2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST



Integration of NAGRA NexGuard forensic watermarking in the Frame.io collaboration platform protects pre-release content from piracy during production and post-production workflows Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA - September 12, 2023 - NAGRA , a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and media and entertainment solutions, today announced that NAGRA NexGuard forensic watermarking will be integrated into Frame.io , the industry-leading cloud collaboration platform to enhance the protection of pre-release content during review and collaboration in production and post-production workflows. The offering is currently in private beta and is planned to roll out to customers by the end of the year. "We're very excited that NAGRA's NexGuard solution will be integrated into our Frame.io industry-leading collaboration platform," said Bill Roberts, Senior Director of Product Strategy at Frame.io. "Frame.io Enterprise customers will soon be able to use forensic watermark security to protect sensitive pre-release content and IP." Used worldwide by content creators, from major studios to global brands and agencies, Frame.io is one central hub that lets users share media, track feedback, and streamline their workflow. This level of global collaboration is more secure with NAGRA NexGuard forensic watermarking to safeguard pre-release video content against leaks and piracy during the review and collaboration phases of content production. NexGuard is imperceptibly embedded at any point in the content production lifecycle, protecting highly valuable pre-release content from piracy and ensuring the traceability of any content leak. NAGRA NexGuard forensic watermarking will be available to all Frame.io Enterprise users and uniquely watermarks content delivered and published to each user. Frame.io will be able to forensically watermark each video asset played by a viewer on their workstation, including Camera to Cloud dailies. The solution acts as a strong deterrent against illegal copying or distribution. "NAGRA takes great pride in being the industry's essential and trusted security partner to protect valuable content from camera to screen," said Ken Gerstein, VP Sales for NexGuard Watermarking at NAGRA. "It is a testament to our technology and reputation that respected market leaders like Adobe have selected and trust NAGRA to deliver the best content protection solutions for its customers." NAGRA NexGuard Forensic Watermarking is part of a comprehensive line-up of solutions to guard against service and content piracy for those involved in the production and distribution of valuable video content. For more information visit: https://dtv.nagra.com/nexguard-forensic-watermarking For more information about Frame.io, visit: https://frame.io Visit NAGRA at IBC , September 15-18, 2023, on Booth 1.C81 to learn more! Book a meeting here . About NAGRA NAGRA, the digital TV division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), provides security and multiscreen user experience solutions for the monetization of digital media. The company provides content providers and DTV operators worldwide with secure, open and integrated platforms and applications over broadcast, broadband and mobile platforms, enabling compelling and personalized viewing experiences. Please visit dtv.nagra.com for more information. Follow us on X (formerly Twitter ) and LinkedIn . Media contacts Christina Anderson Senior Director, Communications Kudelski Group +41 792 322 964 +41 217 320 626 christina.anderson@nagra.com



End of Media Release

