Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that GTPL Hathway Limited (GTPL), India's largest MSO and a leading wired broadband service provider, will deploy Verimatrix XTD code protection technologies to further strengthen its mobile app and website defenses.

GTPL provides digital cable TV and high-speed broadband services to an estimated 11 million households across 22 states in India. It relies on a vast network of 40,000+ partners to manage new sign ups, maintenance requests, complaints and other customer-facing tasks. The Verimatrix XTD solution offers GTPL strategically integrated protection for its mobile app and website used by GTPL partners, helping to dependably keep data safe.

"We're pleased to continue to expand our relationship with GTPL to now include proven cybersecurity measures that protect the company's reputation and secure sensitive data while in the hands of its own team members as well as its partners," said Sofia Regojo, Chief Revenue Officer at Verimatrix. "GTPL stands as an example of a growing number of organizations where Verimatrix provides both video security as well as cybersecurity that looks to maximize protections while also providing a stellar customer experience."

Commenting on the association, Mr. Anirudhsinh Jadeja, Managing Director at GTPL Hathway Limited, said, "Our customers expect safety and security of their personal information along with the timely and high-quality services that have come to be associated with the GTPL brand. In our constant effort to enhance protection of personal data on our mobile and web applications (partner as well as customer facing), the Verimatrix XTD solution offered us state-of-the-art technology to cater to the evolving security needs."

About GTPL Hathway

GTPL Hathway Limited is India's largest MSO providing Digital Cable TV services and is amongst the leading Broadband service provider in India. The Company is the largest Digital Cable TV and Wireline Broadband Service Provider in Gujarat is a leading Digital Cable TV Service provider in West Bengal. The Company's Digital Cable TV services reach 1,500 plus towns across India in 22 states including Gujarat, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Goa, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Odisha, Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Delhi, Haryana and Uttarakhand. As on June 30, 2023, the Company has approximately 9.05 million Active Digital Cable TV Subscribers and 960,000 Broadband Subscribers and a Broadband homepass of about 5.40 million.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

