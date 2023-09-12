Video Wall Market Expected to Reach $17.5 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 10.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The video wall market is driven by factors such as an increasing consumer preference toward LED video wall and development of interactive digital signage systems supported by Augmented Reality.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Video Wall Market by Display Technology, Application): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the Video Wall Market was valued at $6.8 Billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $17.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.1% from 2023 to 2032.



A video wall is a display technology composed of multiple individual display screens, such as LCD or LED panels, arranged in a grid-like pattern to create a larger and more visually impactful display. These screens are typically seamlessly tiled together, both physically and in terms of content, to form a single, cohesive image or video presentation. When multiple screens are interconnected to display a single larger image or multiple windows of images, the result is referred to as a video wall.

Prime determinants of growth:

The video wall market is anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period owing Development of interactive digital signage systems supported by augmented reality. In addition, the increasing consumer preference toward LED video wall fuels the market growth. On the other hand, high production costs are anticipated to restrain the market growth during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the video wall market is anticipated to benefit owing to the higher adoption rate of video walls in the transportation sector and is expected to present enormous opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

Report Coverage and Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $6.8 Billion Market Size in 2032 $17.5 Billion CAGR 10.1 % No. of Pages in Report 360 Segments covered Display Technology, Application, and Region Drivers Development of Interactive Digital Signage Systems Supported by Augmented Reality Increasing consumer preference toward LED video wall Opportunities Higher adoption rate of video walls in transportation sector Restraints High production cost



COVID-19 Scenario:

The video walls market had significantly impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. Production and manufacturing facilities across the globe have been shut down, owing to the outbreak of the health crisis and unavailability of workforce.

The LED Video Wall segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on Display Technology, the LED Video Wall segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global video wall market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to their superior visual performance, versatility, and scalability compared to traditional display solutions. Moreover, the LED Video Wall segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.44% from 2023 to 2032.

The retail segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on application, the retail segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for around one-third of the global video wall market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to an increase in adoption of ultra-high-resolution screens for aesthetically appealing material. Moreover, travel and hospitality segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.38% from 2023 to 2032

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for around half of the global video wall market revenue. Moreover, Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.98% from 2023 to 2032, owing to shifting consumer preferences and increased market innovation which are fueling the growth of the market in this region.

Leading Market Players:

Sony Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

ViewSonic Corporation

Barco NV

Acer Inc.

Planar Systems, Inc.

LG Electronics Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global Video Wall market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product development and product launch to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the video wall market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing video wall market opportunities.

Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the video wall market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global video wall market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Video Wall Market Key Segments:

By Display Technology:

LED Video Wall

LCD Video Wall

By Application:

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Retail

Travel and Hospitality

Government and Public

Education

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa)

