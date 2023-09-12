Veterinary Healthcare Top Trending Markets - By The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per The Business Research Company's analysis, the veterinary healthcare market presents a promising landscape with substantial growth potential in the coming years. Projections indicate that the market size is poised to surge from $261.48 billion in 2027, with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. One of the driving factors behind this remarkable growth is the anticipated increase in global meat production. As the demand for meat continues to rise, so does the need for robust veterinary healthcare services to ensure the health and well-being of livestock. This growing demand creates significant opportunities for players in the veterinary healthcare industry.



In this dynamic and evolving market, businesses can benefit greatly from the insights provided by reports from The Business Research Company (TBRC) in the veterinary healthcare industry. TBRC's reports offer a comprehensive analysis of market trends, competitive landscapes, and emerging opportunities.

As the global meat production sector expands, staying well-informed through TBRC's reports becomes increasingly crucial for industry stakeholders to harness the immense growth potential within the veterinary healthcare market.

View The Business Research Company's top eleven market reports in the veterinary healthcare industry:

1. Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment Global Market Report 2023 https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-patient-monitoring-equipment-global-market-report

Veterinarians and animal owners, whether they care for pets or cattle, are increasingly turning to wearable technology for monitoring animal behavior. Wearable technology refers to intelligent electronic devices that can be worn on the body or incorporated into clothing or accessories. These devices track vital parameters such as body temperature, behavior patterns, and movements. By utilizing these wearable monitoring devices, valuable real-time information about the animal's well-being is obtained. This data aids veterinarians in making accurate diagnoses and providing suitable care for the animals.

2. Medical Feed Additives Global Market Report 2023 https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-feed-additives-global-market-report

The global medical feed additives market is projected to reach $20.75 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. This growth is primarily attributed to the rising prevalence of diseases among animals, which is fueling the expansion of the medicated feed additives market.

3. Nutritional Feed Additives Global Market Report 2023 https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nutritional-feed-additives-global-market-report

Manufacturers of feed additives are actively channeling their investments into research and development efforts focused on organic feed additives. This strategic move is in response to the increasing consumer demand for organic and natural feed products within the nutritional feed additives market. Organic feed additives, in contrast to their synthetic counterparts, are known to have fewer adverse side effects while simultaneously enhancing overall yield. As a result, poultry farmers are increasingly transitioning to the utilization of herbal nutrition feed additives to meet these evolving market preferences.

4. Farm Animal Healthcare Global Market Report 2022 https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/farm-animal-healthcare-global-market-report

The farm animal healthcare market is anticipated to reach $26.92 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. This growth trajectory is primarily attributed to the expanding livestock population, which is poised to be a key driver propelling the farm animal healthcare market forward.

5. Veterinary Services Global Market Report 2023 https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-services-global-market-report

The veterinary services market is projected to expand from $193.21 billion in 2027, exhibiting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. This growth is strongly underpinned by the anticipated increase in global meat production during the forecast period, which is expected to play a pivotal role in bolstering the veterinary healthcare market.

6. Cattle Feed & Feed Additives Global Market Report 2023 https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cattle-feed-and-feed-additives-global-market-report

The market size of cattle feed and feed additives is forecasted to reach $68.51 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%. This growth is predominantly driven by the expanding livestock and animal husbandry sector, which is anticipated to be a significant force propelling the cattle feed and feed additives market forward.

7. Companion Animal Arthritis Global Market Report 2023 https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/companion-animal-arthritis-global-market-report

Technological innovation stands out as a prominent trend within the companion animal arthritis market. Leading players in the industry are pioneering the use of monoclonal antibody therapy to address companion animal arthritis. This cutting-edge therapy involves the application of monoclonal antibodies to treat arthritis, immune-mediated disorders, chronic pain, and various other health conditions in companion animals.

8. Feed Mycotoxin Binders And Modifiers Global Market Report 2023 https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/feed-mycotoxin-binders-and-modifiers-global-market-report

The market size of feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers is anticipated to reach $2.96 billion by 2027, driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. This growth is notably attributed to the heightened concerns and risks associated with mycotoxin contamination in livestock feed, a factor that is significantly fueling the expansion of the feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market.

9. Flea, Tick, And Heartworm Products Global Market Report 2023 https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/flea-tick-and-heartworm-products-global-market-report

The market size of flea, tick, and heartworm products is projected to reach $4.06 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. This growth is primarily driven by the rising trend of pet adoption, which is expected to be a significant factor propelling the expansion of the flea, tick, and heartworm products market.

10. Veterinary Anti-infectives Global Market Report 2023 https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-anti-infectives-global-market-report

The market size of veterinary anti-infectives is anticipated to reach $7 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. This growth is prominently driven by the rising prevalence of pet ownership, which is expected to be a significant factor propelling the expansion of the veterinary anti-infectives market.

11. Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Global Market Report 2023 https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-infectious-disease-diagnostics-global-market-report

The veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market is forecasted to expand to $2.74 billion by 2027, with a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. This growth is chiefly attributed to the rising incidence of transboundary and zoonotic diseases, including rabies, which is expected to be a significant driver propelling the veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market forward.

