Dienstag, 12.09.2023

WKN: 854943 | ISIN: BE0003565737 | Ticker-Symbol: KDB
Tradegate
12.09.23
09:00 Uhr
58,40 Euro
+0,14
+0,24 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
BEL-20
EURONEXT-100
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.09.2023 | 17:59
KBC Groep: Publication of transparency notification(s) received by KBC Group NV

Publication of transparency notification(s) received by KBC Group NV

(art. 14, 1st section of the Act of 2 May 2007 concerning the disclosure of significant participations)

Summary of the notification(s)

KBC Group NV has received a transparency notification on 11 September 2023, which states that FMR LLC has crossed the reporting threshold of 3% (total voting rights and equivalent financial instruments) downwards, to 2.99%.

Content of the notification(s)

The notification(s) contain(s) following information:
• Reason for the notification(s): acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
• Notification(s) by: FMR LLC
• Persons subject to the notification requirement: see annex
• Date(s) on which the threshold is crossed: 8 September 2023.
• Threshold that is crossed: 3% downwards
(KBC Group's Articles of Association set a notification threshold of 3% of the total number of voting rights. In addition, the legal thresholds of 5% or any multiple thereof also apply)
• Denominator (number of shares KBC Group NV): 417 169 414
• Notified details: see annex.
• Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:
See "11: Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held" in the PDF-file(s) on www.kbc.com (see below).
• The relevant notification(s) is (are) available at www.kbc.com > Investor relations > Shareholder information > Shareholder structure.

For more information, please contact:
Kurt De Baenst, General Manager, Investor Relations, KBC Group
E-mail: IR4U@kbc.com

Viviane Huybrecht, General Manager, Corporate Communication/Spokesperson, KBC Group
E-mail: pressofficekbc@kbc.be

Attachment

  • 20230908-pb-trp-fmr-en (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9b4aed1d-3ca0-485e-a83f-a1f9eb2e34c7)

