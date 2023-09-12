Barrick Gold Corporation: Barrick's Embedded Growth Projects to Drive Value with 30% Rise in Production

All amounts expressed in US$

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) - With the potential embedded in its growth project portfolio, Barrick plans to double its copper production by the end of the decade and continue to increase it to an estimated 1 billion pounds or 450,000 tonnes of copper per annum by 2031, says president and chief executive Mark Bristow.1

Speaking to investors on an update call, Bristow said this substantial growth in copper production combined with the output from Barrick's sector-leading gold portfolio was expected to increase the group's attributable production by some 30% to 6.8 million gold-equivalent ounces by 2031.1,2

"The value of these projects, and in particular of our substantial and growing copper business, is currently underestimated by the market. If it was properly appreciated, Barrick would be commanding a premium to our peers," he said.

Reko Diq in Pakistan is positioned to rank as one the world's top 10 copper mines when it reaches full production and the pre-feasibility study on the Lumwana Super Pit Expansion is projected to deliver a potential of 240,000 tonnes of copper production per annum from a 50 million tonne process plant expansion over a 36-year life of mine.3,5 The accelerated Lumwana work program is now targeting to complete a full feasibility study by the end of 2024, which brings forward our expected production from the Super Pit to 2028. The Reko Diq project also remains on track to deliver an updated feasibility study by the end of 2024. Together, the Reko Diq and Lumwana Super Pit feasibility studies will underpin potential reserve updates and the transition to construction.

"Within our gold growth portfolio, the wholly-owned Fourmile project is a best-in-class development project located in the world's most prolific gold district adjacent to existing infrastructure, with ongoing drilling demonstrating significant potential to increase in grade and size. Accordingly, we are assessing options for independent exploration decline access in support of a pre-feasibility study, which would later be re-utilised for development and production complementing the current Goldrush development. The results of our preliminary economic assessment indicate that this could support a potential production profile of 300,000-400,000 ounces per annum, over and above the existing Cortez profile of 950,000-1.2 million ounces per year (100% basis) over 10 years," says mineral resource management and evaluation executive Simon Bottoms.1,6

Bristow said Nevada Gold Mines, the world's largest gold mining complex, was expected to grow its annual production to 3.7 million ounces (100% basis) towards the end of the decade driven by our three Tier One assets and near-mine exploration pointed to the extension of that horizon to 15 years and beyond. 1,7

In the Carlin District, the current 10-year production profile is expected to be between 1.4-1.6 million ounces per year (100% basis) and we have identified an exciting potential high-grade opportunity at Horsham on the northeast side of the known high-grade controlling structures in the Leeville Complex that we will advance over the next few years and is expected to extend this profile well past the 10-year window.1

Similarly at Turquoise Ridge, we expect to build on the already significant reserves and resources base with multi-million ounce potential growth opportunities at Cricket Corridor to the east, BBT Corridor to the south, and Getchell Fault zone to the west. This will potentially further add to the existing 10-year production profile of 550,000-700,000 ounces per year (100% basis).1

In Latin America, the Pueblo Viejo expansion project is transforming a Tier One mine headed for closure into a long-life, low-cost producer.8 While in Papua New Guinea, we are working towards the restart of Porgera by the end of this year, and restarted drilling will target the resource definition of the Wangima Pit, with similar geology to the existing underground and open pit, which has the potential to underpin an approximately twenty year mine life.9

"The Africa and Middle East region, our most consistent production and reserve replacement performer, now also presents us with the exciting growth opportunities as we leverage our partnership model in Tanzania and Saudi Arabia," Bristow said.

See Appendix A for additional details on the growth studies underway for the Reko Diq project, Lumwana Super Pit Expansion project, Fourmile project, and the Porgera mine.

Appendix A



Reko Diq Study Snapshot (100%)3 Mine Life (yrs) 42 Mineral Resource3

(100% basis) M&I: 3.8Bt @ 0.44% Cu for 17Mt Cu

INF: 1.2Bt @ 0.4% Cu for 4.2Mt Cu Phase 1 Phase 2 Throughput (Mtpa) 40 (2028 - 2033) 80 (2034 onwards) Average Annual Production Copper (kt)i 250ii 400ii Gold (koz)i 300ii 500ii Average Annual Total Tonnes Mined (TTM) (Mt) 100ii 200ii Strip Ratio 0.4ii 1.0ii Construction Capital ($bn)12 Approx. 5.0 - 5.5 Approx. 3.2 - 3.5 Cost of Sales ($/lb)4 Approx.1.2 - 1.3 Approx.1.1 - 1.2 AISC ($/lb)4,11 Approx.1.2 - 1.3 Approx.1.1 - 1.2 C1 Costs ($/lb)4,11 Approx. 0.8 - 0.9 Approx. 0.7 - 0.8

96.5% of Annual Copper production and 94% of Annual Gold production from the concentrate is assumed to be payable under industry standard smelting and refining terms. Indicative gold and copper recovered production profile from Reko Diq, which is conceptual in nature. Subject to change following an updated feasibility study.

Lumwana Study Snapshot5 Mineral Resource5

(100% attrib.) M&I:: 1.1Bt @ 0.54% Cu for 6.0Mt Cu

INF: 0.8Bt @ 0.5% Cu for 4.0Mt Cu Current Super Pit Mine Life (yrs) 19 36ii Throughput (Mtpa) 26-28 50 Avg Annual Cu Produced (kt) 100% basisi 150 240ii Average Annual TTM (Mt) 110 250ii Life of Mine Strip Ratio 3.4 4.3ii Construction Capital ($bn)12 N/A Approx. 1.6-1.9

(2024 - 2028) Cost of Sales ($/lb) 2.2 Approx. 2.1 - 2.4 LOM AISC ($/lb)11 2.3 Approx.1.9 - 2.2 LOM C1 Costs ($/lb)11 1.9 Approx. 1.8 - 2.1

96.5% of Annual Copper production from the concentrate is assumed to be payable under industry standard smelting and refining terms. Indicative copper production profile from Lumwana, which is conceptual in nature. Subject to change following completion of the pre-feasibility study.

Fourmile Conceptual PEA Study Snapshot6 Mineral Resource6

(100% attrib.) M&I: 0.49Moz @ 10g/t

INF: 2.7Moz @ 10.5g/t Exploration Upsidei 13 - 20Mt @ 13.3 - 20.0g/t Mine Life (yrs) +15ii Ore tonnes (ktpa) 600 - 1,500ii Average annual gold production (Koz) 300 - 400ii Construction Capital ($bn)12 Approx. 0.8 - 1.1 Cost of Sales ($/oz) Approx. 700 - 900 AISC ($/oz)10 Approx. 700 - 900

Potential quantities and grades in these preliminary results are conceptual in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource at this time and it is uncertain that further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource. Indicative gold production profile from Fourmile which is conceptual in nature. Subject to change following completion of the pre-feasibility study.

Porgera Conceptual PEA Study Snapshot (100%)9 Mineral Resource9

(100% basis) M&I: 10.2Moz Au @ 3.8g/t

INF: 3.4Moz Au @ 3.2g/t Exploration Upsidei 30 - 50Mt @ 2.5 - 3.3g/t Mine Life (yrs) 20ii Ore tonnes (ktpa) 5,650 - 6,200ii Average annual gold production (Koz) 650 - 750ii Expansion Capital ($bn)12 Approx. 0.9 - 1.1iii Cost of Sales ($/oz) Approx. 800 - 1,000 AISC ($/oz)10 Approx. 700 - 900

Potential quantities and grades in these preliminary results are conceptual in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource at this time and it is uncertain that further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource. Indicative gold production profile from Porgera (100% basis) which is conceptual in nature and is subject to change following completion of a pre-feasibility study. 65% of expansion capital is planned during 2024-2028 and 25% during 2029-2033.





Appendix B - Outlook Assumptions

Key assumptions 2023 2024 2025+ Gold Price ($/oz) 1,900 1,300 1,300 Copper Price ($/lb) 3.50 3.00 3.00 Oil Price (WTI) ($/barrel) 90 70 70 AUD Exchange Rate (AUD:USD) 0.75 0.75 0.75 ARS Exchange Rate (USD:ARS) 230 230 230 CAD Exchange Rate (USD:CAD) 1.30 1.30 1.30 CLP Exchange Rate (USD:CLP) 800 900 900 EUR Exchange Rate (EUR:USD) 1.10 1.20 1.20

Barrick's five-year indicative base case outlook is based on our current operating asset portfolio, sustaining projects in progress and exploration/mineral resource management initiatives in execution. Our outlook is based on our current reserves and resources as disclosed in our Q4 2022 report and assumes that we will continue to be able to convert resources into reserves. Additional asset optimization, further exploration growth, new project initiatives and divestitures are not included. For the group gold and copper segments, and where applicable for a specific region, our indicative outlook is subject to change and assumes the following: New open pit production permitted and commencing at Hemlo in the second half of 2025, allowing three years for permitting and two years for pre-stripping prior to first ore production in 2027. Production from the proposed Pueblo Viejo plant expansion and tailings facility project starting in 2023. Tongon will enter care and maintenance by 2026. Production attributable to Porgera is based on the assumption that the mine's current care and maintenance status will be temporary, and that the suspension of operations will not have a significant impact on Barrick's future production.

Our five-year indicative base case outlook excludes: Production from Fourmile. Production from Pierina and Golden Sunlight, which are currently in care and maintenance. Production from long-term greenfield optionality from Donlin, Pascua-Lama, Norte Abierto or Alturas.

Barrick's ten-year base case production profile is subject to change and are based on the same assumptions as the current five-year outlook detailed above, except that the next five years of the ten-year outlook assume attributable production from exploration and mineral resource management projects in execution at Nevada Gold Mines and Hemlo.

Barrick's five-year and ten-year production profile in this presentation also assumes the re-start of Porgera, as well as an indicative gold and copper production profile for Reko Diq and an indicative copper production profile for the Lumwana Super Pit expansion, both of which are conceptual in nature.

Barrick's 15-year production profile for Nevada Gold Mines is based on the same assumptions as the ten-year base case production profile detailed above.



Technical Information

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Craig Fiddes, SME-RM, Lead, Resource Modeling, Nevada Gold Mines; Chad Yuhasz, P.Geo, Mineral Resource Manager, Latin America & Asia Pacific; Richard Peattie, MPhil, FAusIMM, Mineral Resources Manager: Africa and Middle East; Simon Bottoms, CGeol, MGeol, FGS, FAusIMM, Mineral Resource Management and Evaluation Executive; John Steele, CIM, Metallurgy, Engineering and Capital Projects Executive; and Joel Holliday, FAusIMM, Executive Vice-President, Exploration - each a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. All mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates are estimated in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Unless otherwise noted, such mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates are as of December 31, 2022.

Endnotes

See Appendix B - Outlook Assumptions.



Gold Equivalent Ounces from copper assets are calculated using a gold price of $1,300/oz and a copper price of $3.00/lb.



Barrick holds a 50% ownership interest in the Reko Diq project following the completion of the transaction allowing for the reconstitution of the project on December 15, 2022. This completed the process that began earlier in 2022 following the conclusion of a framework agreement among the Governments of Pakistan and Balochistan province, Barrick and Antofagasta plc, which provided a path for the development of the project under a reconstituted structure. The remaining 50% of the reconstituted project is held by Pakistani stakeholders. Barrick is the operator of the project.



Reko Diq mineral resources are estimated in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects as required by Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Estimates are as of December 31, 2022, unless otherwise noted. Attributable Indicated resources of 1,800 tonnes grading 0.26 g/t, representing 15 million ounces of gold, and 1,900 million tonnes grading 0.44%, representing 18,000 million pounds of copper. Inferred resources of 570 tonnes grading 0.2 g/t, representing 3.7 million ounces of gold, and 590 million tonnes grading 0.4%, representing 4,600 million pounds of copper. Complete mineral reserve and mineral resource data for all mines and projects referenced in this presentation, including tonnes, grades, pounds, and ounces, can be found on pages 33-46 of Barrick's 2022 Annual Information Form / Form 40-F on file with the Canadian provincial securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.



Reko Diq "Cost of Sales" per pound Cu "C1 cash costs" per pound Cu and "All-in sustaining costs" per pound Cu are reported inclusive of by-product credit for gold production based upon long term reserve prices of $1,300/oz Au and $3.00/lb Cu.



Lumwana financial metrics and production metrics are based upon a preliminary economic assessment which is preliminary in nature because it includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the preliminary economic assessment will be realized. The preliminary economic assessment for Lumwana Super Pit is based upon a $3.00/lb whittle pit shell. The assumptions outlined within the preliminary economic assessment have formed the basis for the ongoing pre-feasibility study and are made by the qualified person.



Lumwana mineral resources are estimated in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects as required by Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Estimates are as of December 31, 2022, unless otherwise noted. Attributable Measured resources of 140 million tonnes grading 0.48%, representing 1,500 million pounds of copper, Indicated resources of 960 million tonnes grading 0.55%, representing 12,000 million pounds of copper, and 1,100 million tonnes grading 0.44%, representing 18,000 million pounds of copper. Inferred resources of 820 million tonnes grading 0.5 %, representing 8,700 million pounds of copper. Complete mineral reserve and mineral resource data for all mines and projects referenced in this presentation, including tonnes, grades, pounds, and ounces, can be found on pages 33-46 of Barrick's 2022 Annual Information Form / Form 40-F on file with the Canadian provincial securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.



Fourmile financial metrics and production metrics are based upon preliminary economic assessment which is preliminary in nature because it includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the preliminary economic assessment will be realized. The preliminary economic assessment for Fourmile is based upon $1,300/oz mineable stope optimizer. The assumptions outlined within the preliminary economic assessment have formed the basis for the ongoing study and are made by the qualified person. Fourmile is currently 100% owned by Barrick. As previously disclosed, Barrick anticipates Fourmile being contributed to the Nevada Gold Mines joint venture if certain criteria are met following the completion of drilling and the requisite feasibility work.



Fourmile mineral resources are estimated in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects as required by Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Estimates are as of December 31, 2022, unless otherwise noted. Indicated resources of 1.5 million tonnes grading 10.01 g/t, representing 0.49 million ounces of gold, and Inferred resources of 7.8 million tonnes grading 10.5 g/t, representing 2.7 million ounces of gold, Complete mineral reserve and mineral resource data for all mines and projects referenced in this presentation, including tonnes, grades, pounds, and ounces, can be found on pages 33-46 of Barrick's 2022 Annual Information Form / Form 40-F on file with the Canadian provincial securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.



A Tier One Gold Asset is an asset with a $1,300/oz reserve potential to deliver a minimum 10-year life, annual production of at least 500,000 ounces of gold and with all in sustaining costs per pound in the lower half of the industry cost curve. A Tier One Copper Asset is an asset with a $3.00/lb reserve with potential for +5Mt contained copper in support of at least 20 years life, annual production of at least 200ktpa, with all in sustaining costs per pound in the lower half of the industry cost curve. A Tier Two Gold Asset is an asset with a reserve potential to deliver a minimum 10-year life, annual production of at least 250,000 ounces of gold and total cash costs per ounce over the mine life that are in the lower half of the industry cost curve. A Strategic Asset is an asset which in the opinion of Barrick, has the potential to deliver significant unrealized value in the future.



Refer to the Technical Report on the Pueblo Viejo Mine, Dominican Republic, dated March 17, 2023 and filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov on March 17, 2023.



Porgera financial metrics and production metrics are based upon a preliminary economic assessment which is preliminary in nature because it includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the preliminary economic assessment will be realized. The preliminary economic assessment for Porgera is based upon a $1,300/oz Au whittle pit shell. The assumptions outlined within the preliminary economic assessment have formed the basis for the ongoing pre-feasibility study and are made by the qualified person.



Porgera mineral resources are estimated in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects as required by Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Estimates are as of December 31, 2022, unless otherwise noted. Attributable Measured resources of 1.4 million tonnes grading 5.55g/t, representing 0.25 million ounces of gold, Indicated resources of 19 million tonnes grading 3.62g/t, representing 2.3 million ounces of gold. Inferred resources of 8 million tonnes grading 3.2g/t, representing 0.82 million ounces of gold. Complete mineral reserve and mineral resource data for all mines and projects referenced in this presentation, including tonnes, grades, pounds, and ounces, can be found on pages 33-46 of Barrick's 2022 Annual Information Form / Form 40-F on file with the Canadian provincial securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.



"Total cash costs" per ounce, "All-in sustaining costs" per ounce and "All-in costs" per ounce are non-GAAP financial measures. "Total cash costs" per ounce starts with cost of sales related to gold production and removes depreciation, the non-controlling interest of cost of sales, and includes by-product credits. "All-in sustaining costs" per ounce start with "Total cash costs" per ounce and includes mine site sustaining capital expenditures, sustaining leases, general and administrative costs, mine site exploration and evaluation costs, and reclamation cost accretion and amortization. These additional costs reflect the expenditures made to maintain current production levels. "All-in costs" per ounce starts with "All-in sustaining costs" per ounce and adds additional costs that reflect the varying costs of producing gold over the life-cycle of a mine, including: project capital expenditures and other non-sustaining costs. Barrick believes that the use of "Total cash costs" per ounce, "All-in sustaining costs" per ounce and "All-in costs" per ounce will assist investors, analysts and other stakeholders of Barrick in understanding the costs associated with producing gold, understanding the economics of gold mining, assessing our operating performance and also our ability to generate free cash flow from current operations and to generate free cash flow on an overall company basis. "Total cash costs" per ounce, "All-in sustaining costs" per ounce and "All-in costs" per ounce are intended to provide additional information only and do not have standardized definitions under IFRS and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Although a standardized definition of all-in sustaining costs was published by the World Gold Council (a market development organization for the gold industry comprised of and funded by gold mining companies from around the world, including Barrick), it is not a regulatory organization, and other companies may calculate this measure differently. Further details including a detailed reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP measure are incorporated by reference and provided on pages 60-72 of the MD&A accompanying Barrick's second quarter 2023 financial statements filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.



"C1 cash costs" per pound and "All-in sustaining costs" per pound are non-GAAP financial measures. "C1 cash costs" per pound is based on cost of sales but excludes the impact of depreciation and royalties and production taxes and includes treatment and refinement charges. "All-in sustaining costs" per pound begins with "C1 cash costs" per pound and adds further costs which reflect the additional costs of operating a mine, primarily sustaining capital expenditures, sustaining leases, general and administrative costs, minesite exploration and evaluation costs, royalties and production taxes, reclamation cost accretion and amortization and write-downs taken on inventory to net realizable value. Management believes that the use of "C1 cash costs" per pound and "all-in sustaining costs" per pound will enable investors to better understand the operating performance of our copper mines as this measure reflects all of the sustaining expenditures incurred in order to produce copper. "C1 cash costs" per pound and "All-in sustaining costs" per pound are intended to provide additional information only and do not have standardized definitions under IFRS and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Other companies may calculate these measures differently. Further details including a detailed reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP measure are incorporated by reference and provided on pages 72-73 of the MD&A accompanying Barrick's second quarter 2023 financial statements filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.



These amounts are presented on the same basis as our guidance. Minesite sustaining capital expenditures and project capital expenditures are non-GAAP financial measures. Capital expenditures are classified into minesite sustaining capital expenditures or project capital expenditures depending on the nature of the expenditure. Minesite sustaining capital expenditures is the capital spending required to support current production levels. Project capital expenditures represent the capital spending at new projects and major, discrete projects at existing operations intended to increase net present value through higher production or longer mine life. Management believes this to be a useful indicator of the purpose of capital expenditures and this distinction is an input into the calculation of all-in sustaining costs per ounce and all-in costs per ounce. Classifying capital expenditures is intended to provide additional information only and does not have any standardized definition under IFRS and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Other companies may calculate these measures differently. Further details including a detailed reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP measure are incorporated by reference and provided on page 59 of the MD&A accompanying Barrick's second quarter 2023 financial statements filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

