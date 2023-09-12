Bloodline Beauty Promotes Affordable Beauty and Lifestyle Products on TikTok Live

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / Bloodline Beauty LLC, the cosmetics and lifestyle brand established by Deanne Vanwinkle, is mobilizing the interactive power of social media to showcase its growing range of makeup, clothing and accessories. The beauty brand is using the collaborative nature of TikTok Live to connect with a global audience, give product insights, and show product value.

The new initiative is designed for Bloodline Beauty to promote the affordability and quality of its existing and upcoming product lines. In a marketplace that can be dominated by luxury advertising, BB's mission is to help put affordable products at the forefront and break down price barriers for consumers.









The continuously expanding lineup includes a budding assortment of products and applicators that are tailor-made to help each person reveal their best self. Bloodline Beauty has grown to include a variety of eyelashes, water-activated eyeliners, setting powders, hydrating mist sprays, brush sets, blendable foundations, high-coverage concealers, high-shine lip glosses, and contour sticks. BB wants to use its weekly Tik Tok Live sessions to make sure people are camera-ready for their modeling shoots or just picking up the kids from school.

However, Bloodline's creations are about more than just cosmetics. The strategic flood of lifestyle items, including clothing, jewelry, bags, and body shapers, is intended to make BB a one-stop-shop for complete glamor. Centered around design, durability, and an aggressive release schedule, BB's visibility is magnified weekly via Tik Tok.

Bloodline Beauty picked TikTok Live as its principal platform for unboxing new products and building an interactive shopping experience. The global platform allows viewers to join in on product demonstrations, get real-time answers, and buy new merchandise with just a few clicks.

Hosted live by Vanwinkle every Saturday at 6 PM PST, BB Lives were started as more than just product launches. They began as celebrations of beauty, self-expression, and affordability. Day-Ones and newbies both get an all-access pass to makeup tutorials, fashion showcases, and beauty discussions.

With its TikTok Live events, the brand aims to redefine the way consumers shop for cosmetics and apparel. These weekly events allow Bloodline Beauty a chance to narrow the gap between independent brands and multinational corporations. The weekly long-form commercials also provide viewers with the chance to really get to know the product line and eliminate any concerns that they may have immediately.

This interactive collaboration also fuels future BB releases as the brand is able to hear immediate feedback on what consumers want and need. New colors, sizes, and product packages can be added directly to BB R&D for future releases, adding to customer satisfaction and a sense of being seen.

The brand advocates for accessible beauty solutions that don't cut corners on value or break the bank, and believes TikTok Live is the platform to spread the vision. After 14 years in the industry, Bloodline Beauty understands the search for high-quality options at budget-friendly prices - and intends to be the resource for influencers, reality stars, and single mothers seeking value in every purchase.

About Bloodline Beauty

Bloodline Beauty was founded by 14-year veteran makeup artist, Deanne Vanwinkle, and has collaborated with celebrities from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Mob Wives, Bad Girls Club, to 90 Day Fiancé - and an Olympic gold medalist. The brand specializes in transforming faces to create camera-ready looks that capture the essence of each unique individual.

The cosmetics and fashion accessories brand offers a comprehensive selection of products ranging from essential makeup items, to fashion apparel, and jewelry. Bloodline Beauty has a stated mission to encourage beauty enthusiasts to embrace uniqueness through personal style in all situations.

