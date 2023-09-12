RiNo Apparel Celebrates Anniversary with New Line of Athleisure

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / RiNo Apparel , whose urban living-inspired apparel is reshaping athleisure, has launched its latest line of joggers, yoga pants, crop hoodies, and puff jackets in honor of its anniversary. The new designs join the company's popular collection of pullovers, tees, jackets, yoga tops, leggings, and tanks for men and women and are available for purchase online.

RiNo Apparel: high-performance fashion for people who prioritize comfort and sustainability

RiNo Apparel was founded in August 2022 by Nicholas Baud, a D1 college soccer scholarship athlete with a passion for ecommerce, sports, and high performance gear. The company focuses on creating clothes that are fashionable, functional, and sustainable, and its team prioritizes giving back to youth athletics organizations in the Denver area.

In the year since its launch, RiNo Apparel has grown rapidly and has cultivated a reputation for athleisure that is affordable, attractive, and practical. With the early stage of its business plan accomplished and a strong presence on social media established, RiNo Apparel is rolling out its new apparel and giving a sneak preview of its fall line.

"We are very excited to mark the one-year anniversary of RiNo Apparel with more fashionable clothing for gym and work-out lovers," says Baud. "We want to especially thank the Denver community for its enthusiastic support of RiNo Apparel and for helping us to reach such an important milestone in our company's history. And, of course, we owe our success to our incredible team, who dedicated themselves to realizing our mission to redefine athleisure. We invite everyone to check out our digital storefront, especially our Adventurer Puff Jackets, just in time for cooler weather. Remember: when you are pushing the limits of what you can do, you should still feel and look great."



The future of athletic fashion

About RiNo Apparel

RiNo Apparel offers performance apparel that is engineered to fit the athlete in all of us. Its athletic wear, athleisure, performance apparel, and gym wear for men and women are designed for comfort and confidence. RiNo Apparel is a strong supporter of its community and is committed to helping kids to have opportunities in sports.

To learn more about RiNo Apparel, please visit the company's website or contact:

Nicholas Baud

info@rinoapparelco.com

