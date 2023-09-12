¡Yo Quiero! Celebrates National Guacamole Day with Dallas Cowboy Great Drew Pearson

Friday Night Lights Tailgate at Highlander Stadium on September 15th

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / National Guacamole Day is coming up on September 16th. To celebrate the eve of one of the most important days on the calendar, the avocado masterminds at ¡Yo Quiero! are teaming up with the Dallas Cowboys to host a celebratory tailgate at Highland Park High School's September 15th game against Irving in a match-up between the Scots and the Tigers.

"If there is one thing that we know, it's that North Texans take two things very seriously: their football and their guacamole. Our tailgating celebration will feature and celebrate both as we kick off the football season in North Texas with some very special guests," says Tara Murray, VP of Marketing for ¡Yo Quiero! Brands, based in North Texas.

Guests include the legendary Drew Pearson, former wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys, known worldwide for his "Hail Mary" play in 1975, and Rowdy the Official Mascot of the Dallas Cowboys. "We are honored that the Hall-of-Famer and legend in the sport will be joining us for Friday Night Lights, to help celebrate and usher in what's sure to be a full and fun football season," says Murray.

This season, ¡Yo Quiero! has also teamed up with Dave Campbell's Texas Football to honor some of Texas high school football's brightest figures - team moms! At the September 15th game., ¡Yo Quiero! will be recognizing a Team Mom with a Team Mom Appreciation Award and a $500 donation back to their school for going above and beyond to support their team throughout the season. Along with nine other team moms announced throughout the season, the game's honoree will be eligible for the Ultimate Team Mom of the Year Award when voting begins at texasfootball.com at the end of the season.

The game's coin toss will be executed by Rowdy and to celebrate National Guacamole Day, there will be a tent at the entrance to the game for photo opportunities and premium giveaways. ¡Yo Quiero! has graciously donated guacamole to each school to help usher in the 2023 football season.

DETAILS:

Who: ¡Yo Quiero! and the Dallas Cowboys

What: National Guacamole Day Tailgate

When: Friday, September 15th from 6pm-8pm

Where: Highlander Stadium, 4233 Grassmere Ln, Dallas, TX 75205

Why: ¡Yo Quiero! and the Dallas Cowboys celebrate National Guacamole Day in the most delicious way possible, tailgating in advance of the Highland Park Scots versus Irving Tigers football game. Cowboy legend Drew Pearson and Rowdy, the official mascot of the Dallas Cowboys, will be at the game on September 15th to celebrate 2023 High School Football.

To learn more about ¡Yo Quiero!'s guacamole, visit www.yoquierobrands.com and

www.freshinnovationsllc.com.

About ¡Yo Quiero!

¡Yo Quiero! Brands is a Texas-based avocado, guacamole, and dip company with state-of-the-art facilities in Rhome, Texas and Guanajuato, Mexico. With a mission of selecting and growing the freshest and finest ingredients, ¡Yo Quiero! creates delicious, hand-crafted products that can be found in most local retailers. Bringing years of experience and dip expertise to the category, ¡Yo Quiero! leads and innovates with integrity and passion. The current lineup of handcrafted Guacamole, Super Chunky Avocado, Avocado Salsa, Elote Dip, Queso, and Salsa can be viewed on our website. For additional information, recipes, or product availability, please visit www.yoquierobrands.com

Media Contacts:

Tara Murray

Vice President of Marketing

Fresh Innovations, LLC

tmurray@freshinnovationsllc.com

Dana Cobb

Public Relations

The Barber Shop Marketing

dana@thebarbershopmarketing.com

SOURCE: Yo Quiero



View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/782789/yo-quiero-celebrates-national-guacamole-day-with-dallas-cowboy-great-drew-pearson