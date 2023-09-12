Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
12.09.2023 | 20:26
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Owens Corning at the SDG Summit USA 2023

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / David Rabuano, chief sustainability Officer, Owens Corning will be part of the upcoming SDG Summit USA 2023, the highly anticipated flagship event of the UN Global Compact Network USA. Rabuano will be a featured speaker on the panel discussion: "Partnerships for Impact - How Businesses are Driving Impact through Collaboration in the United States."

This event is all about harnessing the collective power of collaboration to make a real difference in sustainability. "I'm excited to connect with other passionate professionals, exchange valuable insights, and explore how businesses can join forces to create meaningful and lasting impact for a better future," said Rabuano. www.sdgsummit.org.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Owens Corning on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Owens Corning
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/owens-corning
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Owens Corning

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/783415/owens-corning-at-the-sdg-summit-usa-2023

