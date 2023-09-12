Spigen Inc: Spigen's Classic Lineup Gets Upgraded for the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / Spigen greets Apple's latest iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max with full collections of classics and revamped favorites.

Spigen's iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max Lineups

The Ultra Hybrid Zero:One and Ultra Hybrid S Mag cases are complemented with Spigen's MagFit accessories.

With MagSafe as a staple of the latest iPhones, Spigen has improved its MagFit cases with stronger magnets and other functionality advancements. The case that started it all, Mag Armor, is refreshed with an all-new chevron pattern for a sleek, matte look. The Ultra Hybrid S features MagSafe with a handy kickstand that sits flush and allows viewing the device comfortably at multiple angles. The Ultra Hybrid Zero:One also makes its return as the transparent tech favorite, with a white variant joining the family soon.

For even more intriguing options, Spigen took note of consumers' feedback to add a red color option to the popular Cryo Armor, designed to cool the device to prevent overheating. For a protective and stylistic addition to the camera lens, Spigen elevates the Optik Pro line with the L Series that features camera specs detailing the lens' borders.

From our classics to the all-new, Spigen is ready to provide protection and style to the iPhone 15 Pro devices. The entire collection can be viewed at Spigen's storefront.

About Spigen:

With over 15 years of experience in the case-making industry, Spigen has grown to be a leader in mobile accessories. The company prides itself on being "something you want," constantly striving to create high-quality products at an affordable price. For more information about Spigen and its products, please visit our website.

