1st Merchants of Texas Becomes 1-Stop FBA Shop by Partnering with Major Distributor

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / 1st Merchants of Texas (1st MOTX), which prioritizes transparency in FBA ownership, has partnered with one of the larger distributors in Houston and is now a vertically managed solution for customers. Ist MOTX is leveraging the new partnership to consolidate their marketing/sales, Amazon store management, and inventory control services under one roof. The company is also opening their doors to the public and invites those curious about FBA to tour their warehouse and attend a free, upcoming seminar on owning an online store.

1st MOTX and FBA stores: Simplicity, openness, and success

1st MOTX, founded by veteran Undreese Gulley, designs, builds, manages, and runs Amazon stores on behalf of their clients. The company is on a mission to empower customers with the same information possessed by their employees, who prioritize explaining step by step how FBA works and answering all questions. The goal is for every client to fully understand and feel comfortable with all aspects of FBA ownership.

Undreese states that the new partnership with a large distributor in Houston will help to solve the long-standing issue of fragmented services in the FBA industry. "There are really three parts to owning an Amazon store: sales and marketing, store management, and inventory," he explains. "On social media, it is very easy to find a company that may run an FBA store, but they don't have inventory access. Or, maybe they do have inventory, but they don't understand how to market products. This problem has led to a lot of outsourcing of services. 1st MOTX is solving this by becoming a one-stop shop for FBA clients."

1st MOTX is also developing seminars on FBA ownership that will be presented at their office in downtown Houston. The company's team is focused on in-house presentations rather than virtual because their overall goal is to build relationships within the community and become a trusted source of information about online store ownership.

"We plan to get into the nitty gritty details about running FBA stores and give a realistic picture of the time commitment and results they can expect," says Gulley. "We will go into how stores are pitched, what marketing looks like - all of it. Come prepared with your toughest questions, and we will have a good time answering them for you."

Anyone who is curious about FBA is invited to check out 1st MOTX's website or reach out to Undreese, who will be happy to share his knowledge about onboarding, selling, managing inventory, and owning an Amazon store.

About 1st Merchants of Texas

1st Merchants of Texas (1st MOTX) builds, operates, and scales Amazon FBA stores from the ground up. They deliver account service excellence by treating their clients as partners. 1st Merchants of Texas exists for one reason: to help take Amazon businesses to the next level. For more information, please visit https://1stmerchantsoftexas.com/ or contact:

Undreese Gulley

713-424-8394

undreese@1stmerchantsoftx.com

SOURCE: 1st Merchants of Texas





View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/783481/1st-merchants-of-texas-becomes-1-stop-fba-shop-by-partnering-with-major-distributor