Statkraft AS: Statkraft sole owner of its Brazilian subsidiary Statkraft Energias Renováveis (SKER)

(Oslo/Florianópolis, 12 September 2023) Statkraft, Europe's largest generator of renewable energy has purchased 18.69% of the shares in its Brazilian subsidiary Statkraft Energias Renováveis (SKER) from Fundação dos Economiários Federais (Funcef), the third largest pension fund in Brazil. As of today, 100% of SKER is owned by the Statkraft Group.



"With this acquisition, we will be able to bring even more agility to our strategic plan by increasing our ownership in Brazil. I would also like to thank Funcef for the long successful partnership we had along this journey together," says Ingeborg Dårflot, Executive Vice President International in Statkraft.



The company has been present in Brazil since 2009, headquartered in Florianópolis, Santa Catarina (SC). Currently, it controls 14 hydro power plants and 4 wind farms in the country, with approximately 450 megawatts (MW) of installed capacity in operation. SKER is also executing on an ambitious growth strategy, investing around 3.4 billion BRL in 600 MW of wind power under construction, and recently acquired 260 MW of operating assets. SKER is looking forward to continued growth through both greenfield construction as well as acquisitions.



SKER is in the final stages of constructing the Santa Eugênia Wind Complex, located in Bahia, the Northeast region of the country. The renewable energy production of the complex is expected to reach 2,300 Gigawatt-hours (GWh) per year, enough to power 1.17 million Brazilian households. The complex will comprise 14 wind farms, totaling 91 wind turbines with a capacity of 5.7 megawatts each.

In the state of Bahia, Statkraft is also constructing the greenfield wind project Morro do Cruzeiro, an expansion of the operational Brotas de Macaúbas Wind Complex. The expansion consists of 14 turbines with an installed capacity of 79.8 MW. Given the excellent wind conditions in the region, the project will generate 386 GWh of renewable energy per year, enough to power more than 190,000 households. Both ongoing projects are financed with resources from the Banco do Nordeste do Brasil (BNB).



The company conducts market operations from its trading offices in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paolo and is a pioneer in offering traceable renewable energy with proof of origin in Brazil, certifying its energy production's sustainability through the I-REC (International Renewable Energy Certificate) program.



Last month, Statkraft announced the signing of an agreement with EDPR to purchase two wind farms in Brazil. This transaction, together with the acquisition of FUNCEF's shares today, is an important part of Statkraft's global growth. Based on projects under construction, in acquisition and operation, Statkraft will soon reach 1.3 GW of installed capacity in Brazil, strengthening its position as an international leader in renewable energy supply.



Recently, Statkraft also obtained approval from Aneel for seven solar projects with a total installed capacity of 228 MW in Bahia. The solar projects are extensions of the wind farms Brotas de Macaúbas Complex (Sol de Brotas 1 plant), Morro do Cruzeiro Complex (Sol de Brotas 2 plant) and Santa Eugênia Winds Complex (Sol de Brotas 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7 plants).



The project complies with Aneel's regulations for hybrid plants and, in Statkraft's case, will leverage the complementary nature of its wind and solar power generating facilities. With the received authorization, the company will begin the implementation strategy for its first solar project developed by the company in Brazil.

