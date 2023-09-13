

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Wednesday release August figures for producer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Producer prices are expected to rise 0.1 percent on month and 3.2 percent on year after adding 0.1 percent on month and 3,6 percent on year in July.



Hong Kong will provide Q2 numbers for industrial production and producer prices. In the three months prior, industrial production climbed 3.9 percent on year and producer prices added an annual 1.0 percent.



