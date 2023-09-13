This September, Sends payment service provider introduces merchants to the latest payment method. Now, clients can pay in one click using British IBAN with direct integrations for all major e-commerce platforms. No card details are needed.

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2023) - Starting in September, Sends merchants can integrate new payment method on the website, application, streaming or social account. This solution allows clients to pay seamlessly with UK online banking and avoid card details entry. Customers can complete the transaction within seconds and get a seamless shopping experience.

"The fintech market evolves constantly and introduces new payment methods to make the customer experience even smoother," said Anastasiia Pervushyna, Director/MLRO in Sends. "Payments with British online banking free users from constantly entering card details. We are integrated with major e-commerce platforms and can provide the service further to customer-oriented companies."

This payment method aims to increase the conversion rate with an easy payment and checkout process. As an FCA-regulated service provider, Sends security complies with the highest industry standards.

PSP Sends is an FCA-authorized Electronic Money Institution (EMI) that offers a comprehensive range of payment solutions since 2017. Its core services include internet acquiring, IBAN issuance and card payouts. Clients can use services and control financial activity through the web and app versions.

To learn more about Sends and its special offers, please visit www.sends.co.

*Sends is a trade name of SMARTFLOW PAYMENTS LIMITED.

SMARTFLOW PAYMENTS LIMITED is registered in England and Wales (Company number 11070048).

Contact info:

Katy Matiashvili

Smartflow Payments Limited (Sends)

Address: Office 205, Mappin House 4 Winsley Street, London, England, W1W 8HF

+ 44 1273 004 434

https://sends.co

pr@sends.co

