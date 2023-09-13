Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 13.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion geht ungebremst weiter! Über 200% in 5 Monaten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.09.2023 | 05:30
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Xinhua Silk Road: E. China's Quanzhou makes greater efforts to boost cultural tourism integrated dev.

BEIJING, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quanzhou in east China's coastal Fujian Province, boasts a world cultural heritage city and beautiful scenery, has moved forward and spared no efforts to create a new development pattern for its tourism sector in a bid to build itself into a world-class tourism and leisure city.

Photo shows tourists hustle and bustle in Quanzhou scenic spot

It is learned that Quanzhou has given full play to its rich and unique advantages in cultural resources in recent years, making it shine on the global stage. A series of cultural activities led and designed by local government such as intangible cultural heritage performances, Maritime Silk Road International Arts Festival have highlighted the city's time-honored cultural heritages and driven cultural consumption.

Also, nighttime tourism has gradually become an important way for tourists to fully experience local culture and local life. Quanzhou launched lantern exhibitions and nightfairs, which attracted both locals and visitors alike. Besides, a cultural and creative industry park in Quanzhou was selected as one of the second batch of China's national nighttime cultural and tourism consumption gathering areas.

As a World Heritage City, cultural heritage is Quanzhou's most attractive treasure resource. The city has paid special attention to the protection and utilization of its cultural heritage. For example, old stylish buildings are rejuvenated and given a new format, they were converted into cafes, restaurants, cultural and creative shops in which tourists can drink coffee, watch art exhibitions, and immerse themselves in the charm of the old western-style building.

What's more, Quanzhou has never stopped exploring the integration of tradition and fashion. Creativity has given new meanings and values to the city's historical culture and injected momentum to its tourism industry. Statistics showed that during this year's May Day holiday, Quanzhou's tourism market ushered in a full recovery, receiving a total of 3,058,500 tourists, a year-on-year increase of 95 percent, as well as achieving tourism revenue of 2.15 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 110.2 percent.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/336072.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2209337/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-e-chinas-quanzhou-makes-greater-efforts-to-boost-cultural-tourism-integrated-dev-301925692.html

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.