The Global Digital Twins Market is expected to experience a significant growth at 30% CAGR till 2035, according to a market research report by Roots Analysis

Given the potential of digital twins to replicate the physical world in a digital layout, while gathering constant inputs from the real-world, such products have generated significant interest within the healthcare domain

The growing interest in digital twin market can be validated from the fact that, in the last two years, close to USD 6 billion has been invested by several investors based across the globe, in companies engaged in the development or those offering digital twins. Majority of the funds have been raised through venture rounds. In terms of the amount of funds raised, Babylon Health and Certara are the leading digital twin companies, essentially owing to their IPOs in 2021. Interestingly, the partnership activity in the industry has also witnessed a growth rate of over 15%, in the past three years. Consistent support from the venture capital firms will ensure the development of digital twins for healthcare industry.

Key Market Insights

Presently, over 35 digital twin products / services are available in the healthcare market which are being offered by players located across the globe

The partnership activity for digital twins in healthcare domain has grown at a CAGR of over 15%, in the past three years, 2019-2022

In order to tap into the lucrative opportunity associated with digital twins, various investment firms have invested over USD 6 billion in this market space, during the period 2018-2022

The projected future opportunity for companies engaged in this field is expected to be well distributed across different types of digital twins, therapeutic areas, areas of applications and key geographical regions

The financial opportunity within the digital twins market in the healthcare domain has been analyzed across the following segments:

Therapeutic Area

Cardiovascular Disorders Metabolic Disorders Orthopedic Disorders Other Disorders



Type of Digital Twin

Process Twins System Twins Whole Body Twins Body Part Twins



Area of Application

Asset / Process Management Personalized Treatment Surgical Planning Diagnosis Other Applications



End Users

Pharmaceutical Companies Medical Device Manufacturers Healthcare Providers Patients Other End Users



Key Geographical Regions

North America Europe Asia Latin America Middle East and North Africa Rest of the World



The research includes profiles of key players (listed below); each profile features a brief overview of the company, details related to its recent developments (including funding and collaborations) and an informed future outlook.

Babylon

ExactCure

ImmersiveTouch

Navv Systems

ThoughtWire

Unlearn.AI

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading players engaged in the development of digital twins for the healthcare domain?

Which type of digital twin is most commonly offered by developers engaged in this market space?

What is the relative competitiveness of different players engaged in the digital twins domain?

What is the likely valuation of start-ups involved in the development of digital twins for the healthcare sector?

What is the present and likely future demand for digital twins in the overall healthcare sector?

What are the anticipated future trends related to digital twins in the healthcare domain?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Table of Contents

Preface Executive Summary Introduction Market Landscape Key Insights Company Competitiveness Analysis Company Profiles Partnerships and Collaborations Funding and Investments Analysis Berkus Start-up Valuation Analysis Market Forecast Conclusion Executive insights Appendix I: Tabulated data Appendix II: List of Companies and Organizations

