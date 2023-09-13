Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.09.2023
WKN: A2PLBE | ISIN: SE0012675361 | Ticker-Symbol: 6IRA
12.09.23
08:38 Uhr
0,642 Euro
-0,004
-0,62 %
ACCESSWIRE
13.09.2023 | 07:26
IRLAB Therapeutics: IRLAB to present at Pareto Securities' Healthcare Conference in Stockholm on September 14, 2023

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2023 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A)(FRA:6IRA) Gothenburg, Sweden, September 13, 2023 - IRLAB Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: IRLAB A), a company discovering and developing novel treatments for Parkinson's disease, today announced that the company will participate at Pareto Securities' 14th Annual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 14, 2023, in Stockholm, Sweden.

Gunnar Olsson, CEO, will present the company at 15:50-16:10 CEST on September 14, 2023. This event is held at Hotel At Six, Brunkebergstorg 6, Stockholm in Studio 8.

Contact Pareto Securities' for more information about the event.

For more information:

Gunnar Olsson, CEO
Phone: +46 70 576 14 02
E-mail: gunnar.olsson@irlab.se

About IRLAB

IRLAB is discovering and developing a portfolio of transformative therapies targeting all stages of Parkinson's disease. The company has its origin in Nobel Laureate Prof. Arvid Carlsson's research group and the discovery of a connection between the brain's neurotransmitters and CNS disorders. Mesdopetam (IRL790), in development for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesias, has completed Phase IIb and is in preparation toward Phase III. Pirepemat (IRL752), is currently in Phase IIb, being evaluated for its effect on balance and fall frequency in Parkinson's disease. In addition, the company is also progressing the three preclinical programs IRL942, IRL757, and IRL1117 towards Phase I studies. The pipeline is driven by IRLAB's proprietary systems biology-based Integrative Screening Process (ISP) research platform. Headquartered in Sweden, IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IRLAB A). For more information, please visit www.irlab.se.

Attachments

IRLAB to present at Pareto Securities' Healthcare Conference in Stockholm on September 14, 2023

SOURCE: IRLAB Therapeutics

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/783627/irlab-to-present-at-pareto-securities-healthcare-conference-in-stockholm-on-september-14-2023

