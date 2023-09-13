

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar fell to a 1-week low of 0.8682 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.8703.



Against the U.S. dollar and the euro, the aussie dropped to 2-day lows of 0.6399 and 1.6792 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6424 and 1.6735, respectively.



Moving away from a recent 8-day high of 94.72 against the yen, the aussie edged down to 94.34.



The aussie edged down to 1.0864 against the NZ dollar, from Tuesday's closing value of 1.0879.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.85 against the loonie, 0.62 against the greenback, 1.72 against the euro, 93.00 against the yen and 1.06 against the kiwi.



