Christi, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2023) - Aiming to address a steep rise in trucking accidents caused by negligence, Reyna Law Firm Corpus Christi has announced legal services in aid of injured victims and their families. Reyna Law Firm Corpus Christi points to the significant industrial activity prevalent in Corpus Christi as a contributing factor regarding the truck-laden traffic near the city's bridges, refineries, and the local port. Higher numbers of trucks increase the likelihood of truck-related accidents. For this reason, the firm has brought forward its new services in a timely move.

The victims in such accidents face severe consequences, warns Reyna Law Firm, noting that the heavy weight of trucks combined with the forceful impact of collisions often results in massive damage. The firm's new services are offered in support of those hurt by the negligence of truck drivers in and around the city, designed to preserve the rights of victims.

According to the Corpus Christi injury attorneys, negligence takes many forms on the road. Its firm has encountered cases involving reckless driving, inadequate maintenance, and driver fatigue. For victims who have been wrongfully injured in these circumstances and others, its new services are intended as a means of recovering due compensation.

Reyna Law Firm's new services are geared toward ascertaining legal responsibility in the wake of devastating vehicle crashes. Truckers who get behind the wheel in a poor condition to drive may be liable in damage claim cases. Alternatively, trucking companies may shoulder the blame for supplying faulty equipment.

As such, Reyna Law Firm's new services comprise case-building duties that involve the investigative work of its injury lawyers in collecting relevant evidence against culpable parties. By demonstrating the negligence displayed in truck accident cases, the firm looks to ascertain liability in line with the state's at-fault laws.

In Texas, at-fault drivers or their affiliated companies are fully liable for compensating victims of accidents caused by their negligence. Reyna Law Firm therefore provides its new services to evaluate this level of compensation, negotiating with insurers and at-fault parties alike with the intention of raising and agreeing on settlement offers that account for all losses incurred by victims.

The firm's new services can be initiated with in-office case reviews, online or by telephone.

