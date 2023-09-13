

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar fell to a 6-day low of 1.8254 against the euro and a 2-day low of 0.5886 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.8213 and 0.5902, respectively.



Moving away from a recent 2-day high of 87.13 against the yen, the kiwi edged down to 86.79.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.85 against the euro, 0.57 against the greenback and 85.00 against the yen.



