

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The yen fell to a 2-month low of 108.78 against the Canadian dollar, nearly a 2-week low of 158.66 against the euro and a 5-day low of 147.45 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 108.49, 158.16 and 147.08, respectively.



Against the pound and the Swiss franc, the yen dropped to 2-day lows of 184.25 and 165.43 from yesterday's closing quotes of 183.64 and 164.98, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 110.00 against the loonie, 160.00 against the euro, 149.00 against the greenback, 187.00 against the pound and 167.00 against the franc.



