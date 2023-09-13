Calgary, Alberta and Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2023) - PetroTal Corp. (TSX: TAL) (AIM: PTAL) (OTCQX: PTALF) ("PetroTal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the following corporate updates.

Dividend Payment Confirmation

As announced on August 8, 2023, the Company is pleased to confirm that a total dividend payment of approximately $23 million, representing US$0.025/share, will be paid on September 15, 2023 to shareholders on record at August 31, 2023. This equates to a 4.3% quarterly yield (17.2% annualized) based on the current US$0.58/share trading price. Shareholders should confirm with their brokers to verify their ownership status on August 31, 2023. The upcoming dividend payment will represent approximately $37 million in total dividends paid in 2023 thus far and is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). Shareholders outside of Canada should contact their respective brokers or register agents for the appropriate tax election forms regarding this dividend.

Buyback Status

PetroTal briefly paused its buyback program on August 25, 2023 to allow purchased shares to clear its share registry. Buybacks have resumed on September 5, 2023 with another scheduled brief pause around the quarter end. Repurchased shares for July and August 2023 totaled 3,886,822 which equates to approximately $2.3 million in value to shareholders.

Production Update

Production in July and August 2023 has averaged 11,552 barrels of oil per day ("bopd") and 12,651 bopd respectively as the Company manages reduced barge movement to/from Brazil during the anticipated low river dry season. The Company expects to make up the volume shortfall if river levels revert to normal in the fourth quarter, and reiterates its full year guidance range of between 14,000 bopd and 15,000 bopd.

Currently the contracted PetroTal drilling rig is moving to the west part of the Bretana field where the new L2 West platform is expected to be delivered in September. Crews will work for about a month to complete the installation of the L2 West platform with drilling commencement of well 16H to occur in early November 2023.

Management Marketing Initiatives

The PetroTal management team will be presenting at the upcoming Pareto Conference in Oslo, Norway on September 20, 2023 followed by the Schachter Energy Conference in Calgary, Canada on October 14, 2023 and the TSX International E&P conference in Toronto on October 17, 2023. An updated investor presentation is now available on the Company's website www.petrotal-corp.com.

ABOUT PETROTAL

PetroTal is a publicly traded, tri-quoted (TSX: TAL) (AIM: PTAL) (OTCQX: PTALF) oil and gas development and production Company domiciled in Calgary, Alberta, focused on the development of oil assets in Peru. PetroTal's flagship asset is its 100% working interest in Bretana oil field in Peru's Block 95 where oil production was initiated in June 2018. In early 2022, PetroTal became the largest crude oil producer in Peru. The Company's management team has significant experience in developing and exploring for oil in Peru and is led by a Board of Directors that is focused on safely and cost effectively developing the Bretana oil field. It is actively building new initiatives to champion community sensitive energy production, benefiting all stakeholders.

