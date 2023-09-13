Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.09.2023
Gabun trotzt politischen Veränderungen! Genau deshalb lauert hier eine hervorragende Rendite-Chance!
Base Resources Limited - Amount of FY23 Final Dividend in GBP

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 13

AIM and Media Release

13 September 2023

Base Resources Limited
Amount of FY23 Final Dividend in GBP

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) advises that its final dividend of AUD 4.0 cents per share, unfranked (FY23 Final Dividend), is GBP 2.0504 pence per share when denominated in British pounds sterling.

The AUD/GBP exchange rate used to convert the FY23 Final Dividend to British pounds sterling was 0.5126 and was set on the record date of Monday, 11 September 2023.

As announced previously, depositary interest holders will be paid the FY23 Final Dividend in British pounds sterling by direct credit for each depositary interest they held on the record date, with the payment date for the FY23 Final Dividend being Thursday, 28 September 2023.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

Australian Media Relations

UK Media Relations

Citadel Magnus

Tavistock Communications

Cameron Gilenko and Michael Weir

Jos Simson and Gareth Tredway

Tel: +61 8 6160 4900

Tel: +44 207 920 3150

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au.

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 3, 46 Colin Street
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email:info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISER & JOINT BROKER
Canaccord Genuity Limited
James Asensio / Raj Khatri
Phone: +44 20 7523 8000

JOINT BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800


