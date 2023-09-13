Base Resources Limited - Amount of FY23 Final Dividend in GBP
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 13
AIM and Media Release
13 September 2023
Base Resources Limited
Amount of FY23 Final Dividend in GBP
Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) advises that its final dividend of AUD 4.0 cents per share, unfranked (FY23 Final Dividend), is GBP 2.0504 pence per share when denominated in British pounds sterling.
The AUD/GBP exchange rate used to convert the FY23 Final Dividend to British pounds sterling was 0.5126 and was set on the record date of Monday, 11 September 2023.
As announced previously, depositary interest holders will be paid the FY23 Final Dividend in British pounds sterling by direct credit for each depositary interest they held on the record date, with the payment date for the FY23 Final Dividend being Thursday, 28 September 2023.
ENDS.
About Base Resources
Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au.
