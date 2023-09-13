Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.09.2023
13.09.2023 | 08:31
Embedded finance provider Swan raises a EUR37m Series B round to fuel continued expansion across Europe

Embedded finance provider Swan raises a EUR37m Series B round to fuel continued expansion across Europe 

SWAN / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
Embedded finance provider Swan raises a EUR37m Series B round to fuel continued expansion across Europe 
13-Sep-2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The capital raise shows confidence in Swan's Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) technology as it increases its focus on the 
enterprise market 
 
Paris, France, 13 September 2023 - Swan, the emerging leader in embedded finance, today announced it has secured a EUR37 
million Series B investment round led by Lakestar, alongside reinvestment from Swan's existing investors. 
 
The funding will support the next stage of Swan's continued internationalisation, which will include launches in the 
Netherlands in the coming months and Italy in early 2024. The company has already experienced fast growth across 
Europe, having opened offices in France, Spain and Germany in line with its hyper-localisation strategy. It now has 
over 100 customers with product coverage across 30 European countries and has processed over EUR7 billion worth of 
transactions. Swan's headcount is expected to increase in the next two years to support this continued level of growth. 
 
The investment will also see Swan double-down on its strategy of addressing the enterprise market. Swan already works 
with large, multi-national organisations such as Carrefour, who completed a successful cashback project in the past 
year, and will deepen its enterprise capabilities by launching new product lines tailored for larger organisations. 
These include more payment collection methods like direct debit and card payments, as well as additional lending 
capabilities. The new product lines will also allow Swan to service new industries, like travel, insurance and B2B 
marketplaces, complementing the existing product suite that is already being leveraged by customers in 16 different 
sectors. 
 
In the years to come, companies of all sizes and sectors will benefit from embedded financial solutions, with 40% of 
financial services, in particular payments, expected to be delivered in this way. Overall, the embedded finance market 
is expected to reach USD384.8 billion by 2029. 
 
"Swan is on a mission to build the leading tech-driven bank in Europe. The simplicity and scalability of our BaaS 
technology is what drives our success," said Nico Benady, CEO and Co-Founder at Swan. "The benefits we bring to our 
customers speak for themselves, with customers seeing up to 200% ROI on projects just three months post-launch, and 
others able to get up and running with a financial product in a matter of days. With Lakestar's support, we can bring 
our technology and its benefits to businesses of all sizes, and in all sectors, as we continue to shape the future of 
financial services." 
 
Lakestar prides itself on investing in visionary founders and championing the European tech ecosystem, in particular, 
by backing teams that have multinational, pan-European ambitions. 
 
"I am delighted to be joining the board of a business that has so quickly established itself as a front-runner within 
the embedded finance space," said Georgia Watson at Lakestar. "Businesses today are under increasing pressure to not 
only diversify their revenue streams, but also deliver financial products right at the point of user need. Swan makes 
this possible and shows immense potential to scale this offering across different markets and verticals." 
 
This new funding round follows Swan's EUR16 million Series A round led by Accel in 2021. 
 
 
About Swan 
Swan is a European fintech and innovation leader in embedded finance. Swan's Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform is 
the easiest way for companies to embed banking features. Via its simple APIs, European companies can integrate banking 
services (accounts, cards and payments) quickly and easily into their own product. 
 
Founded in 2019, Swan processes around 300 million euros of transactions per month, for 100+ companies across ten 
European countries. Swan has over 150 employees and is led by fintech experts and experienced entrepreneurs Nicolas 
Benady, Nicolas Saison and Mathieu Breton. The company was founded with the startup studio, eFounders, and has received 
growth capital from leading VC investors such as Lakestar, Accel, Creandum, and Bpifrance. 
 
About Lakestar 
Lakestar is one of the leading pan-European venture capital firms. Lakestar's mission is to find, fund and grow 
disruptive businesses that are enabled by technology and founded by exceptional entrepreneurs in Europe and beyond. 
Lakestar's sector expertise includes over a decade of investing into fintech where the team had the privilege of 
partnering with Revolut, Blockchain.com, Alan, Opendoor, Cedar, Oscar, Public.com, SoFi, Uncapped, Rhino, Yapily and 
ZEBEDEE. Since raising its first fund in 2012, Lakestar manages an aggregated volume of over EUR2.8bn across three early 
stage funds and a growth fund. 
The team actively advises and supports portfolio companies in marketing, recruitment, technology, product development 
and regulatory insight, accompanying founders from seed to early stage, growth stage or exit. A long-standing champion 
for Europe's digital sovereignty, Lakestar has a presence in London, Berlin and Zurich with a team of 60 talented 
individuals from 18 countries. Visit Lakestar on LinkedIn and on the web. 
Media Contact 
Swan Sarah Wachter 
PressGermany@swan.io 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1724585 13-Sep-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=1adf01f344ad7c9c3ef1ef7dd033b765

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1724585&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 13, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
