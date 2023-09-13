Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.09.2023

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
13.09.23
08:02 Uhr
1,118 Euro
-0,034
-2,95 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1041,13410:01
Dow Jones News
13.09.2023 | 08:31
108 Leser
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
13-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
13 September 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 12 September 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           30,000     20,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.140     GBP0.978 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.130     GBP0.969 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.134535    GBP0.974528

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 668,571,350 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2870       1.140         XDUB      09:02:12      00066945212TRLO0 
3140       1.136         XDUB      09:02:17      00066945215TRLO0 
3320       1.132         XDUB      12:07:27      00066950520TRLO0 
3430       1.130         XDUB      12:07:30      00066950521TRLO0 
402       1.130         XDUB      12:07:35      00066950523TRLO0 
2210       1.130         XDUB      12:07:35      00066950522TRLO0 
927       1.136         XDUB      14:21:22      00066953690TRLO0 
1644       1.136         XDUB      14:21:22      00066953689TRLO0 
1173       1.138         XDUB      14:21:22      00066953692TRLO0 
2000       1.138         XDUB      14:21:22      00066953691TRLO0 
2585       1.136         XDUB      14:57:58      00066954974TRLO0 
971       1.136         XDUB      14:57:58      00066954975TRLO0 
320       1.136         XDUB      15:06:15      00066955192TRLO0 
2916       1.134         XDUB      15:25:29      00066956020TRLO0 
50        1.132         XDUB      15:50:26      00066957333TRLO0 
203       1.132         XDUB      15:56:08      00066957533TRLO0 
979       1.134         XDUB      15:58:38      00066957598TRLO0 
860       1.132         XDUB      16:04:29      00066957902TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
3312       97.70         XLON      09:02:17      00066945214TRLO0 
644       97.20         XLON      10:30:05      00066947755TRLO0 
2343       97.20         XLON      10:30:05      00066947756TRLO0 
494       96.90         XLON      12:20:11      00066950883TRLO0 
494       96.90         XLON      12:34:06      00066951333TRLO0 
2134       96.90         XLON      12:34:06      00066951334TRLO0 
687       97.80         XLON      14:21:40      00066953696TRLO0 
1680       97.80         XLON      14:21:40      00066953697TRLO0 
841       97.80         XLON      14:33:20      00066954080TRLO0 
931       97.80         XLON      14:33:59      00066954086TRLO0 
1108       97.80         XLON      14:33:59      00066954087TRLO0 
122       97.70         XLON      15:06:10      00066955186TRLO0 
786       97.70         XLON      15:06:10      00066955187TRLO0 
790       97.70         XLON      15:13:10      00066955433TRLO0 
492       97.40         XLON      15:22:37      00066955803TRLO0 
804       97.40         XLON      15:22:37      00066955804TRLO0 
403       97.40         XLON      15:25:29      00066956019TRLO0 
434       97.20         XLON      16:07:34      00066958104TRLO0 
121       97.20         XLON      16:07:34      00066958105TRLO0 
1380       97.20         XLON      16:08:39      00066958176TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  270970 
EQS News ID:  1724575 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1724575&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 13, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
