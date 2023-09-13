DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 13-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 September 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 12 September 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 30,000 20,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.140 GBP0.978 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.130 GBP0.969 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.134535 GBP0.974528

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 668,571,350 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2870 1.140 XDUB 09:02:12 00066945212TRLO0 3140 1.136 XDUB 09:02:17 00066945215TRLO0 3320 1.132 XDUB 12:07:27 00066950520TRLO0 3430 1.130 XDUB 12:07:30 00066950521TRLO0 402 1.130 XDUB 12:07:35 00066950523TRLO0 2210 1.130 XDUB 12:07:35 00066950522TRLO0 927 1.136 XDUB 14:21:22 00066953690TRLO0 1644 1.136 XDUB 14:21:22 00066953689TRLO0 1173 1.138 XDUB 14:21:22 00066953692TRLO0 2000 1.138 XDUB 14:21:22 00066953691TRLO0 2585 1.136 XDUB 14:57:58 00066954974TRLO0 971 1.136 XDUB 14:57:58 00066954975TRLO0 320 1.136 XDUB 15:06:15 00066955192TRLO0 2916 1.134 XDUB 15:25:29 00066956020TRLO0 50 1.132 XDUB 15:50:26 00066957333TRLO0 203 1.132 XDUB 15:56:08 00066957533TRLO0 979 1.134 XDUB 15:58:38 00066957598TRLO0 860 1.132 XDUB 16:04:29 00066957902TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 3312 97.70 XLON 09:02:17 00066945214TRLO0 644 97.20 XLON 10:30:05 00066947755TRLO0 2343 97.20 XLON 10:30:05 00066947756TRLO0 494 96.90 XLON 12:20:11 00066950883TRLO0 494 96.90 XLON 12:34:06 00066951333TRLO0 2134 96.90 XLON 12:34:06 00066951334TRLO0 687 97.80 XLON 14:21:40 00066953696TRLO0 1680 97.80 XLON 14:21:40 00066953697TRLO0 841 97.80 XLON 14:33:20 00066954080TRLO0 931 97.80 XLON 14:33:59 00066954086TRLO0 1108 97.80 XLON 14:33:59 00066954087TRLO0 122 97.70 XLON 15:06:10 00066955186TRLO0 786 97.70 XLON 15:06:10 00066955187TRLO0 790 97.70 XLON 15:13:10 00066955433TRLO0 492 97.40 XLON 15:22:37 00066955803TRLO0 804 97.40 XLON 15:22:37 00066955804TRLO0 403 97.40 XLON 15:25:29 00066956019TRLO0 434 97.20 XLON 16:07:34 00066958104TRLO0 121 97.20 XLON 16:07:34 00066958105TRLO0 1380 97.20 XLON 16:08:39 00066958176TRLO0

