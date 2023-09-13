BEIJING, Sept 13, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - China Energy Summit & Exhibition announces state-owned China Enterprise News Group as a Strategic Partner for the event.China Enterprise News Group is the only central-level media in China with enterprises and entrepreneurs at the core of its reporting. It is the most important news and information platform in the state-owned assets supervision and administration commission system of the State Council.This partnership enhances the event by providing an unrivalled opportunity to support the regional and international LNG, gas, hydrogen and ammonia, and low-carbon energy sectors in fast-tracking energy transition and achieving net-zero.China Energy Summit & Exhibition will convene regional NECs, IECs, OEMs, EPCs, LNG buyers and sellers, as well as innovative service and technology providers at the China World Hotel, Beijing, from 20 - 21 September 2023.In addition to China Enterprise News Group, the two-day event is also backed by supporting associations and partners including China LNG Association, The International Ship Engineering Service Association (I.S.E.S.) Ltd, The PSI Association, Institute of Energy, Peking University, and The University of Texas at Austin.The Summit, with over 100 distinguished regional and international CEOs, policymakers, industry experts, and innovators, will offer insightful discussions about the critical opportunities and challenges that both China and the global energy sector confront.Through dedicated keynotes, interviews, talks, and panel discussions, the Summit will delve into key themes including the future landscape of LNG, the pivotal roles that hydrogen and ammonia play in fulfilling energy demand and ensuring energy security, climate technology, the dynamics of green finance, the imperative of CCUS (carbon capture, utilisation, and storage), evolving policies and regulations, and the strategies for fortifying supply chains in the era of deglobalisation. Whilst the attached Exhibition, with a select group of industry innovators, will showcase the latest available solutions.Christopher Hudson, President - dmg events, said, "China has always been an important market for the energy industry. It is one of the world's largest buyers of LNG & gas and is on course to achieve carbon neutrality before 2060, with hydrogen and ammonia a key part of that strategy. China Energy Summit & Exhibition will bring together expertise from China and international companies under one roof to help further the progress already achieved and continue to advance the industry towards energy security and net-zero. We are delighted to be able to bring an international event of this pedigree to China and the energy industry."Wu Yunguo, President of China Enterprise News Group, said "China Enterprise News Group, said "The cooperation between China Enterprise News Group and DMG is conducive to achieving the goal of creating a professional information channel for the domestic and international energy industry, building a high-quality and information rich platform for energy industry decision-makers, and achieving the goal of serving enterprises and entrepreneurs."About China Energy Summit & ExhibitionChina Energy Summit & Exhibition 2023 serves as the annual destination for LNG, gas, hydrogen and ammonia industries from China and across the world to meet, engage, and advance the industry towards carbon neutrality and energy security.An evolution of the established 'China LNG & Gas International Summit & Exhibition', the event will convene regional NECs, IECs, OEMs, EPCs, LNG buyers and sellers, as well as innovative service and technology providers at the China World Hotel, Beijing from 20 - 21 September 2023, to address the most pressing issues and opportunities facing China, Asia, and the global energy industry. Key areas of focus will include the long-term LNG outlook, the role of hydrogen and ammonia in meeting energy demand and energy security, climate- tech, green finance, CCUS, policies and regulations, and building a resilient supply chain in the age of deglobalisation.About dmg eventsdmg event is a leading global organiser of face-to-face events and intelligence products.dmg events organise over 80 events across 25 countries, attracting over a million attendees and delegates annually. The company's portfolio of products includes many industry-leading events in the energy sector: ADIPEC, Global Energy Show, Gastech, EGYPES and Future Energy Asia are the company's flagship events. For more information, visit www.dmgevents.com.About China Enterprise News GroupOfficially launched in January 1988 and inscribed by Chen Yun, China Enterprise News is the only central-level media in China with enterprises and entrepreneurs as the core of its reporting, and it is the most important news and information platform in the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission system of the State Council. Adhering to the purpose and mission of "serving enterprises and entrepreneurs, and being a bridge and link between the government, industrial zone and enterprises", China Enterprise News continues to pay attention to and report on the innovation and upgrading of enterprises.The high-quality development of the regional economy has been widely recognized and praised.China Enterprise News carried out the corporate restructuring at the last quarter of 2010. The "China Enterprise News" Group was since established in end 2013.After the restructuring, "China Enterprise News", acts in accordance with the mission requirements of serving the enterprises and entrepreneurs. The newspaper group relies on the reporting resources of enterprises and entrepreneurs; the central government enterprise resources of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council; the 600,000 company members of the China Enterprise Confederation; and the corporate members and resources of the China's top 500 enterprises released every year.Positioned to support the local governments and industrial zones in providing merchants investment services.China Enterprise News Group has transformed from a traditional media to a central government media that provides comprehensive services for the development of the industrial zones and the growth of strategic emerging industries, and is committed to building an excellent all-in-one media, full-value chain and globalized industrial services platform.Website & Social MediaWebsite: https://www.chinaenergysummit.comLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/chinaenergysummitFor media partnerships, please contact:Ms Eileen TanEmail: EileenTan@dmgevents.comTelephone: +65 8498 2950Source: dmg eventsCopyright 2023 ACN Newswire . 