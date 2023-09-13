

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ricardo PLC (RCDO.L) reported a fiscal year loss before tax of 8.0 million pounds compared to profit of 12.4 million pounds, last year. Loss per share from continuing operations was 19.3 pence compared to profit of 13.2 pence. Underlying profit before tax increased to 27.9 million pounds from 24.2 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share was 33.4 pence compared to 31.2 pence. The Group said its underlying results are reflective of strong order intake in the year.



For the year ended 30 June, 2023, revenue from continuing operations increased to 445.2 million pounds from 380.2 million pounds, previous year. Order intake was 521.5 million pounds compared to 425.3 million pounds, an increase of 22.6%.



The Board has declared a final dividend of 8.61 pence per share. The dividend will be paid gross on 24 November 2023 to holders of ordinary shares on the register of members on 3 November 2023.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken