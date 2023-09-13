Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Monthly Fact Sheet - August 2023

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 13

ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED

("AJGF" or the "Company")

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69

Monthly Newsletter

13 September 2023

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited ("AJGF") has published its monthly newsletter to the end of August 2023. Please follow the link below to access the fact sheet, which will also be available to download from the Company's website:

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Newsletter (2023-08).pdf

For further information, please contact:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

HH61@ntrs.com

+44 (0) 1481 745000

Quaero Capital LLP

Investorservices.uk@quaerocapital.com

+44 (0) 20 7747 5778

Website: https://www.atlantisjapangrowthfund.com/literature