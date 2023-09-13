

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aviva plc (AV.L), an insurance company, announced on Wednesday that it has agreed to sell its 25.9 percent stake in Singapore Life Holdings Pte Ltd with two debt instruments, to Sumitomo Life Insurance Company for a total of 0.8 billion pounds in an all-cash transaction.



Sumitomo Life will pay 0.5 billion pounds for Aviva's equity stake and 0.3 billion pounds for the two debt instruments.



Aviva's exit from Singlife joint venture it part of its efforts to simplify the company's footprint after the international disposal program was completed in 2021.



Previously, Aviva also sold its stake in Aviva Singapore to a consortium led by Singlife in 2020.



The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter and the disposal proceeds will be utilized in existing capital management framework with surplus being used for reinvestment in the business, bolt-on M&A, and/or additional returns to shareholders.



Singlife contributed 17 million pounds to Aviva's operating profit in 2022.



On Tuesday, shares of Aviva closed at 376.30 pence up 0.37% on the London Stock Exchange.



