

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Tullow Oil Plc (TLW.L), an Irish oil and gas company, reported that its profit from continuing activities for the six months ended 30 June 2023 dropped to $70.1 million or 4.7 cents per share from $263.9 million or 17.8 cents per share in the prior year.



Profit from continuing activities before tax was $217.2 million down from $560.5 million in the prior year.



Revenue for the period declined to $776.9 million from last year's $858.6 million, as a result of lower oil prices.



The company said its business is set to generate about $800 million of free cash flow between 2023 and 2025



The company narrowed its full year oil production guidance to 58 to 60 kbopd from the estimation of 58 to 64 kbopd.



