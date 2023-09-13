

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Inditex (IDEXF.PK) reported that its first half net income increased 40.1% to 2.5 billion euros. EBITDA increased 15.7% to 4.7 billion euros. Gross profit increased 14.1% to 9.8 billion euros.



First half sales grew 13.5% to 16.9 billion euros from prior year. Sales in constant currency grew 16.6%. The Group noted that Spring/Summer collections have been very well received by customers.



For the period between 1 August and 11 September 2023, store and online sales in constant currency increased 14% versus the same period in 2022.



For fiscal 2023, Inditex projects a stable gross margin.



The Group said its fiscal 2022 final dividend of 0.60 euros per share will be paid on 2 November 2023.



At the end of the period, the company operated 5,745 stores.



