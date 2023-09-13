

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Unite Group PLC (UTG.L) Wednesday said Unite Students, a student accommodation provider in the UK, has entered an option agreement to purchase an 800-bed development scheme in central Glasgow.



Development cost of the scheme is about 95 million pounds, with a yield on cost expected to be about 7.5%.



The new development will increases Unite's portfolio to 3,000 beds in the city, where 3 of the UK's top universities are situated.



The scheme is a university partnership with at least half of the beds to be let on a multi-year nominations agreement to a leading university, the company said in a statement.



The plan is expected to be approved in the first half of 2024, with delivery estimated for the academic year 2026/27.



The Group expects to finance the scheme from capital recycling through disposals.



