Orano has been present in Niger for over 50 years through its 3 subsidiaries SOMAÏR, COMINAK and IMOURAREN SA.

Since the events that took place in Niger on July 26, Orano's teams on the ground have been mobilized to ensure business continuity at the Arlit and Akokan sites, as well as at headquarters in Niamey, with the support of teams in France.

Given the ongoing closure of Niger's main supply corridor and diminishing stocks of chemical products, SOMAÏR, the only mining company currently with mining operations in progress, has implemented a gradual reorganization of work by bringing forward its maintenance activities.

These measures will mitigate the present impact of logistical difficulties and enable production to resume under optimum conditions as and when the situation permits.

Meanwhile, the COMINAK remediation project continues in line with the Group's commitments and the project schedule. Concerning the IMOURAREN project, the studies and other activities are proceeding normally.

The safety and security of personnel and the preservation of the environment remain the Group's priority.

Orano's management is in constant contact with employees on site, and continues to monitor the situation with the utmost attention.

About Orano

As a recognized international operator in the field of nuclear materials, Orano delivers solutions to address present and future global energy and health challenges. Its expertise and mastery of cutting-edge technologies enable Orano to offer its customers high value-added products and services throughout the entire fuel cycle. Every day, the Orano group's 17,000 employees draw on their skills, unwavering dedication to safety and constant quest for innovation, with the commitment to develop know-how in the transformation and control of nuclear materials, for the climate and for a healthy and resource-efficient world, now and tomorrow.

Orano, giving nuclear energy its full value.

About Orano Mining

Reliably supply natural uranium to our customers, who produce carbon free electricity and contribute to the effort against global warming.

Orano's teams prospect, discover, develop and operate a geographically diverse and profitable set of uranium deposits in order to guarantee security of supply for customers. Orano is counted among the world's leading producers of uranium, with competitive production costs and cutting-edge extraction techniques put in place in mines in operation in Canada, Kazakhstan, and Niger.

Committed to efforts to continuously improve safety and operational performance, its teams carry out their mining activities in a manner that fully respects people and the environment and contribute to the economic development of local regions and their populations.

