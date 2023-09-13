Onfido continues its momentum, being included in 25 G2 reports and receiving seven leader badges in different categories

Onfido, the global leader in automated identity verification, has once again solidified its position as a leader in identity verification and biometric authentication software, as well as achieved remarkable milestones by premiering as a leader in G2's Anti Money Laundering Grid and its Europe Regional Grid for Fraud Detection. The Fall 2023 G2 reports also mark the fifth consecutive quarter that Onfido has been recognized as a leader in identity verification, earning it an undisputed reputation for excellence.

Onfido is now listed on 25 G2 reports with seven different leader badges. Onfido has earned leader badges in the following reports:

Grid® Report for Identity Verification Fall 2023

Grid® Report for Anti Money Laundering Fall 2023

Grid® Report for Biometric Authentication Fall 2023

Momentum Grid® Report for Identity Verification Fall 2023

Europe Regional Grid® Report for Fraud Detection Fall 2023

Europe Regional Grid® Report for Web Security Fall 2023

EMEA Regional Grid® Report for Web Security Fall 2023

G2.com, a distinguished review platform for business software, provides users with invaluable insights into software products and services through user-generated reviews, ratings, and expert analyses across diverse software categories.

"We extend our gratitude to our customers for consistently recognizing us as a leader in identity verification and other key categories. Premiering as a leader in the Anti Money Laundering Grid and the European Regional Grid for Fraud Detection demonstrates our unwavering commitment to delivering comprehensive solutions to meet evolving business needs," said Nello Franco, Chief Customer Officer at Onfido. "Our continued recognition from G2 reaffirms our dedication to empowering our customers' success."

Onfido's Real Identity Platform builds trust between organizations and their customers throughout the entire customer lifecycle. By seamlessly integrating document and biometric verification, reliable data sources, and passive fraud signals, the platform enables effortless and automated customer identity verification.

Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2, emphasized the credibility of G2's reports, stating, "Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided by real software buyers. These insights are trusted by potential buyers for informed decision-making, as they rely on vetted, verified, and authentic reviews."

Recent reviews highlighting Onfido's excellence:

"Really Solid Platform: I like the clean interface and really well-designed steps. I like that it's easy to integrate the SDKs for my developers, and love their high pass rates more than anything else!" Verified User in Sports

"My experience with Onfido has been positive and helps make my job in compliance so much easier. It is helping us ensure we conduct KYC and AML checks in a compliant and consistent manner." Teddy Ellison, General Counsel, Mojito

"Onfido is a forward-thinking tool that has provided a secure and automated experience. Onfido verifies the identity of a user and minimizes fraud risk. This is used in our registration process and allows customers to be onboarded in under five minutes with minimal operational interference." Verified User in Financial Services

In addition to G2 recognition, Onfido was honored with the Best Practices Enabling Technology Leadership Award in the Global biometric authentication solutions industry by Frost Sullivan earlier this year. Furthermore, Onfido has secured a spot among the top 50 fastest-growing UK businesses of 2023, as recognized by Growth Index. Additionally, Onfido has recently been named a Strong Performer in the inaugural Identity Verification Solutions Report by Forrester.

About Onfido

Onfido makes digital identity simple. The Onfido Real Identity Platform allows businesses to tailor verification methods to individual needs in a no-code orchestration layer, combining document and biometric verification, data sources, and passive fraud signals. Onfido Atlas AI powers the platform's fully-automated, end-to-end identity verification. Developed in-house for over 10 years, it's how Onfido ensures its analysis is fair, fast and accurate.

Recognized as a global leader in AI for identity verification and authentication, Onfido is backed by TPG Growth, Idinvest Partners, Crane Venture Partners, Salesforce Ventures, M12 (Microsoft) and others. They partner with over 1000 businesses globally to help millions access services every week from billion dollar institutions to hypergrowth start-ups.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 60 million people annually including employees at all of the FORTUNE 500 use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

