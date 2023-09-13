Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 13.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
Gabun trotzt politischen Veränderungen! Genau deshalb lauert hier eine hervorragende Rendite-Chance!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853687 | ISIN: JP3435000009 | Ticker-Symbol: SON1
Tradegate
13.09.23
08:19 Uhr
78,65 Euro
-1,10
-1,38 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
SONY GROUP CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SONY GROUP CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
78,3578,9509:12
78,2078,8009:09
PR Newswire
13.09.2023 | 09:06
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lasengle: 2D Fighting Game MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA Participate in PlayStation® BIG GAME BIG DEALS

TOKYO, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Project LUMINA (NotesCo., Ltd., Aniplex Inc., Lasengle Inc.) is now offering 2D Fighting Game MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA Participate in PlayStation® BIG GAMES BIG DEALS.

2D Fighting Game MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA Participate in PlayStation® BIG GAME BIG DEALS

Please take this opportunity to purchase a copy.

*Excluding some sale-exempt regions

Official website
https://meltyblood.typelumina.com/en/
Image
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1JVgLhjJUbPhuuDw13RczgH4OmznB0_SR

  • Sale Period
    September 13, 2023, 00:00 ~ September 27, 2023, 23:59
    *Times are PDT for North America, GMT for Europe, JST for Asia.
  • Applicable regions
    North America, Europe, Asia.
  • Sale discount rate
    50% (Subscribers to PlayStation® Plus can take advantage of a supplementary 5% off.)

["MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA" Overview]

  • Title MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA
  • Genre 2D Fighting Game
  • Platform: PlayStation®4/Nintendo Switch/Xbox One/Steam
    *Cross-platform battles are not supported
  • Published: September 30 (Thu), 2021 - Available Now
  • Languages: Japanese, English, Chinese (Traditional and Simplified), Korean
  • Players: 1-2 (online play)
  • Price
    • 1. "MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA" Digital Deluxe Edition
      69.99USD / 69.99EUR
      * Includes the "MELTY BLOOD ARCHIVES", a digital book looking back over the history of the "MELTY BLOOD" series and a music player.
    • 2. "MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA" Digital Standard Edition
      49.99USD / 49.99EUR
  • Copyright ©TYPE-MOON / Project LUMINA
  • Official website https://meltyblood.typelumina.com/en/
  • Official Twitter https://twitter.com/MB_LUMINA

*"PlayStation" is a registered trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.
*Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo.
*Microsoft, the Xbox Sphere mark, and Xbox One are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies.

(C)2022 Valve Corporation. Steam and the Steam logo are trademarks and registered trademarks of Valve Corporation of the United States and/or other countries.

About Lasengle Inc.

Company Name Lasengle Inc.
Location 3-6-28 Aobadai, Meguro-ku, Tokyo 153-0042, Japan
President and Representative Director Yoshinori Ono
Establishment December 2021
Capital 10,000,000 yen
Shareholders Aniplex Corporation 100%

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2204038/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/2d-fighting-game-melty-blood-type-lumina-participate-in-playstation-big-game-big-deals-301923098.html

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.