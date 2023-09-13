Yellow River, the second-longest river in China, is known as China's "Mother River" and the cradle of Chinese civilization. Nestled at the point where the Yellow River meets the Bohai Sea, Dongying city of Shandong province is a region enriched with a tapestry of cultural heritage and breathtaking natural scenery.

The Yellow River Delta showcases stunning natural beauty that offers lucrative opportunities for tourism. It serves as a crucial wintering and stopover destination for migratory birds, providing visitors with the chance to observe these wild avian wonders.

Additionally, the delta affords tourists the breathtaking spectacle of the Yellow River gracefully merging with the sea, showcasing its remarkable and majestic allure.

During a recent tour, Paul Rutikanga, a reporter from Rwanda, expressed his amazement, saying, "This is my first time, seeing China's 'Mother River,' the Yellow River, and it's truly spectacular."

As part of the tour titled "Meeting the Sea along the Yellow River Global Influencers Explore Shandong's Charm" from Sept 8 to 10, a delegation of international influencers and reporters explored the cities of Weifang, Zibo, and Dongying in Shandong, delving deeper into the Yellow River culture.

"I've learned about the efforts made by the locals to protect the delta wetland ecosystem and rare bird species, which has shown me the beautiful coexistence of humans and nature," said Paul.

The Yellow River meanders through nine cities in Shandong province from west to east and nurtures a wealth of cultural heritage and natural landscape along its banks.

The province is also home to four UNESCO World Heritage sites, including Mount Tai, and boasts eight items inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity such as paper-cutting and Chinese shadow puppetry.

Shandong has been working to promote Yellow River culture by leveraging its tourism resources and is building its tourism brand of "Meeting the Sea along the Yellow River". According to Wang Lei, head of the Shandong Provincial Department of culture and tourism, local authorities have been organizing a series of promotional activities since June, 2022, that have facilitated cooperation and exchanges in the Yellow River basin.

Official statistics show that Shandong received 340 million tourist trips in the first half of this year and generated a tourism revenue of 406.07 billion yuan ($55.54 billion).

