Köln (ots) -Vor zwei Monaten haben das Kölner Handelsunternehmen LUORO und die philippinische Werbeagentur BBDO Guerrero ihre gemeinsame Zusammenarbeit bekanntgegeben, um "The Dissolving Bottle", ein neuartiges festes Shampoo in Flaschenform, nach Deutschland und in die EU zu bringen.Gemeinsam will man "The Dissolving Bottle" als nachhaltigere Alternative zu herkömmlichen Flüssigshampoos, die traditionell in Plastikflaschen verpackt sind, in deutschen Haushalten etablieren und damit ein umweltbewussteres Konsumverhalten im Bad anstoßen.Im Vordergrund steht dabei der Verzicht auf Plastik, das meist nur einmal verwendet und dann nicht ordnungsgemäß entsorgt oder recycelt wird, sondern in der Umwelt landet und Tier und Natur gefährdet.Die Anti-Plastik-Allianz von LUORO und BBDO Guererro wird nun durch CleanHub komplettiert.CleanHub ist ein in Berlin ansässiges Unternehmen, das sich auf die Entwicklung einer skalierbaren und kreislauffähigen Lösung zur Vermeidung von Plastikverschmutzung konzentriert. CleanHub ermöglicht es Marken, sofortige Maßnahmen gegen eines der größten Umweltprobleme unserer Zeit zu ergreifen - die Plastikkrise. Im Gegensatz zu alternativen Ansätzen, die sich darauf konzentrieren, Plastik wiederzugewinnen, wenn es bereits in der Natur ist, verhindert CleanHub, dass es überhaupt erst dorthin gelangt.Dr. Louis Bahlmann, Mitbegründer von LUORO: "Wir sind sehr froh, mit CleanHub einen Partner gefunden zu haben, der sich dem gleichen Ziel wie wir verschrieben hat - dem Kampf gegen Plastikmüll. Unser philippinischer Partner BBDO Guerrero kann täglich beobachten, welchen Schaden Plastikmüll in Küstenregionen, an Stränden und Korallenriffen anrichtet. CleanHub packt genau dieses Problem an. So hat unser Konsumverhalten hier in Deutschland einen direkten und messbaren Einfluss auf die Umweltverschmutzung in den akut gefährdeten Regionen Südostasiens. So funktioniert moderner & kooperativer Umweltschutz."Joel Tasche, Co-CEO und Gründer von CleanHub: "Für jede gekaufte Dissolving Bottle verpflichten wir uns, eine entsprechende Menge an Plastikmüll aus der Umwelt zu entfernen, die dem Gewicht einer herkömmlichen Plastikflasche entspricht. Damit verhindern wir nicht nur die Entstehung von neuem Plastik, sondern tragen aktiv dazu bei, den vorhandenen Müll zu beseitigen."David Guerrero, Creative Chairman bei BBDO Guerrero: "Wir haben die Dissolving Bottle entwickelt, um das wachsende Problem der Plastikverschmutzung zu bekämpfen. Es ist uns eine Ehre, mit LUORO und CleanHub zusammenzuarbeiten, um diese Lösung nach Europa zu bringen, und wir hoffen, dass dies eine von vielen Premieren außerhalb der Philippinen sein wird, da wir weiterhin gemeinsam daran arbeiten, unseren Lebensstil nachhaltig und verantwortungsvoll zum Wohle des Planeten zu gestalten."Die Dissolving Bottle wird bald sowohl online als auch im Einzelhandel erhältlich sein.Über LUORO:Die LUORO GmbH ist ein deutsches Handelsunternehmen und Hersteller von innovativen, nachhaltigen Produkten in den Bereichen Körperpflege & Beauty sowie Haushalt & Reinigung. Das Unternehmen möchte ein nachhaltigeres Konsumverhalten in der Gesellschaft etablieren.Für die Eigenmarke plain b stellt LUORO natürliche und sinnliche Körperpflegeprodukte her. Die Marke Paperdent steht für umweltbewusste Zahnreinigung auf Papier-Basis. Für WingGuard Home werden nachhaltige und stylishe Produkte für den Haushalt verwirklicht.Das Unternehmen vertreibt seine Produkte im Einzelhandel sowie online auf www.WingGuard.de. Im Onlineshop werden, neben den Eigenmarken, auch Produkte anderer namhafter & nachhaltiger Hersteller angeboten.LUORO engagiert sich als Leader for Climate Action und ist sowohl klima-, als auch plastikneutralisiert.Über BBDO Guerrero:BBDO Guerrero ( www.bbdoguerrero.com) ist ein Netzwerkbüro von BBDO Asia Pacific, Teil von BBDO Worldwide und Mitglied der Omnicom Group Inc. einem globalen Werbe-, Marketing- und Kommunikationsunternehmen.BBDO Guerrero ist die einzige philippinische Agentur, die es in die Cresta Global Top 50 Agenturen 2022 geschafft hat, und wird derzeit vom Spikes Asia 2022 Festival of Creativity als Agentur des Jahres auf den Philippinen ausgezeichnet. BBDO Guerrero ist der kreative Kopf hinter preisgekrönten Arbeiten wie The Dissolving Bottle und Project Re-Dew: Scrapboards.Über CleanHub:CleanHub wurde 2020 in Berlin gegründet, um die Lücke in der Abfallwirtschaft in Entwicklungsländern zu schließen und die Kreislaufwirtschaft zu fördern, indem umweltbewussten Unternehmen Kompensationsgutschriften angeboten werden. CleanHub, das in ganz Südostasien und Ostafrika tätig ist, nutzt ein Track & Trace-System, bei dem jeder zurückgewonnene Abfallsack mithilfe von KI und manuellen Kontrollen genauestens gewogen, fotografiert und überwacht wird. Das Unternehmen ist das erste Kunststoffgutschriftensystem, das vom TÜV SÜD nach der ISO-Norm 14064-3 verifiziert wurde, und bietet damit eine unübertroffene Transparenz. Neben der Umgestaltung der Abfallwirtschaft setzt sich CleanHub auch für die Verbesserung der Arbeitsbedingungen vor Ort ein.English Version:LUORO, BBDOGuerrero and CleanHub form anti-plastic allianceTwo months ago, Cologne-based retailer LUORO and the Philippine advertising agency BBDO Guerrero announced their joint collaboration to bring "The Dissolving Bottle," a new kind of solid shampoo in the shape of a bottle, to Germany and the EU.Together, they aim to establish "The Dissolving Bottle" in German households as a more sustainable alternative to conventional liquid shampoos, which are traditionally packaged in plastic bottles, and thereby initiate a more environmentally conscious consumer behavior in the bathroom.The main focus is on eliminating plastic, which is usually used only once and then not properly disposed of or recycled, but ends up in the environment, endangering animals and nature.The anti-plastic alliance of LUORO and BBDO Guererro is made complete by CleanHub.CleanHub is a Berlin-based company focused on building a scalable and circular solution to prevent plastic pollution. Their product enables brands to take immediate action on one of the biggest environmental issues we face today - the plastic crisis. Unlike alternative approaches that are focused on recovering plastic once it is already in nature, CleanHub is stopping it from getting there in the first place.Dr. Louis Bahlmann, Co-Founder of LUORO: "We are very happy to have found a partner in CleanHub that is committed to the same goal as we are - the fight against plastic waste. Our Philippine partner BBDO Guerrero can observe on a daily basis the damage plastic waste causes in coastal regions, on beaches and coral reefs. CleanHub is tackling exactly this problem. Thus, our consumer behavior here in Germany has a direct and measurable impact on the environmental pollution in the acutely endangered regions of South-East Asia. This is how modern & cooperative environmental protection works."Joel Tasche, co-CEO and founder of CleanHub: "For every Dissolving Bottle purchased, we commit to removing an equivalent amount of plastic waste from the environment, matching the weight of a traditional plastic bottle. In doing so, you're not just preventing the creation of new plastic; you're actively helping to clear away existing waste."David Guerrero, Creative Chairman at BBDO Guerrero: "We designed the Dissolving Bottle to combat the growing problem of plastic pollution. We're honored to work with LUORO and CleanHub to bring this solution to Europe, and we hope this will be one of many firsts outside the Philippines as we continue to work together to make our lifestyles sustainable and responsible for the good of the planet."The Dissolving Bottle will soon be available online as well as in retail stores.About LUORO:LUORO GmbH is a German trading company and manufacturer of innovative, sustainable products in the areas of body care & beauty and household & cleaning. The company aims to establish a more sustainable consumer behavior in society.LUORO produces natural and sensual body care products for its own brand plain b. The Paperdent brand stands for environmentally conscious paper-based tooth cleaning. For WingGuard Home, sustainable and stylish products for the home are being created.The company sells its products in retail stores and online at www.WingGuard.de. In addition to its own brands, the online store also offers products from other well-known& sustainable manufacturers.LUORO is committed to being a Leader for Climate Action and is both climate and plastic neutral.About BBDO Guerrero:BBDO Guerrero ( www.bbdoguerrero.com) is a network office of BBDO Asia Pacific, part of BBDO Worldwide and a member of Omnicom Group Inc., a global advertising, marketing and communications company.BBDO Guerrero is the only Philippine agency to make it to the Cresta Global Top 50Agencies 2022, and is currently recognized as the Philippines' Agency of the Year by the Spikes Asia 2022 Festival of Creativity. BBDO Guerrero is the creative mind behind award-winning works such as The Dissolving Bottle and Project Re-Dew: Scrapboards.About CleanHub:Founded in Berlin in 2020, CleanHub addresses the waste management gap in developing countries and promotes circular business practices by offering plastic credits to eco-conscious businesses. Founded in Berlin in 2020, CleanHub addresses the waste management gap in developing countries and promotes circular business practices by offering plastic credits to eco-conscious businesses. With operations across South East Asia and East Africa, CleanHub utilizes a track & trace system that meticulously weighs, photographs, and monitors each recovered waste bag using AI and manual checks. The company stands as the first plastic credit system verified by TÜV SÜD under the ISO 14064-3 standard, showcasing unmatched transparency. Besides transforming waste management, CleanHub is committed to improving local working conditions.