Mittwoch, 13.09.2023
Gabun trotzt politischen Veränderungen! Genau deshalb lauert hier eine hervorragende Rendite-Chance!
PR Newswire
13.09.2023 | 09:36
iFOREX is Launching a Raffle

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BVI: iFOREX, a leading broker since 1996, is launching an exclusive raffle for its audience in India. The company was happy to announce that they will have a lucky raffle twice a month for their Indian traders, in which traders can win an iPhone 14 or a PlayStation 5.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:
https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9200851-iforex-launching-a-raffle/

You can participate in the raffle if:

1. You made a first deposit month of at least $80.

2. You have a $100,000 minimum trading volume.

3. You are a new trader, and you're from India.

According to a spokesperson for Formula Investment House Ltd, the operator of iFOREX.com, traders will get 1 raffle ticket for every $100,000 of trading volume, meaning that they can increase their chances of winning the raffle by trading more throughout the month. "If you traded in the volume of $900,000, you will get 9 tickets for the raffle", the spokesperson said.

These are big numbers, but you can make it so easily with leverage. Many of the instruments traded on the iFOREX platform can be leverage for at least 1:50 and up to 1:400, multiplying your investment immensely.

At the end of the month, they will randomly pick the 2 lucky winners.

iFOREX has over 25 years experience in global trading. It operates in over 100 countries worldwide. Its platform currently offers more than 750 different instruments to trade in with leverage. With such a pedigree, iFOREX has become an industry leader in online trading.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2206730/iFOREX_raffle.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1864512/4265399/iFOREX_Logo.jpg

iFOREX Raffle

iFOREX Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/iforex-is-launching-a-raffle-301925896.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
