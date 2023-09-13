

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French Banking Major Societe Generale Societe anonyme (SCGLY), announced on Wednesday that its Chief Information Officer Carlos Goncalves resigned to pursue other opportunities. Bruno Delas will be replacing him, effective September 16.



Delas started his career in Accenture and went on to join Caisses d'Epargne. He joined Societe Generale in 2010 and was also the chief operating officer of the bank's retail division.



Currently, shares of Societe Generale are trading at 26.08 euros up 0.50% on the Paris Stock Exchange.



