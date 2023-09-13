DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF Dist (U127 LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Sep-2023 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 12-Sep-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 44.2396 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 34304658 CODE: U127 LN ISIN: LU2573966905 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2573966905 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U127 LN Sequence No.: 271146 EQS News ID: 1725115 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 13, 2023 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)