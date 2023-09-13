

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - ABB Ltd. (ANN.L, ABB), a Swedish-Swiss technology company, said on Wednesday that it is investing $280 million to build a new state-of-the-art ABB Robotics European Campus in Vasteras, Sweden.



The 65,000 m2 campus will be a workplace for ABB Robotics' 1,300 staff in the area and include a new factory, offices, a research and development center.



With this new facility, ABB expands production capacity by 50 percent and strengthen its capabilities to supply the European market, which is expected to grow at seven percent CAGR through 2027.



When the campus is completed, ABB will have invested $450 million in its three robotics facilities since 2018, including Shanghai and the Auburn Hills facilities.



The construction of the site will start in 2024. Replacing the existing robotics facilities at the site, the new campus is expected to open in late 2026.



