

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's consumer price inflation held steady in August after easing in the previous five months, while industrial production declined notably in July, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



Consumer prices climbed 9.4 percent year-over-year in August, the same pace of increase as in the previous month.



Prices for food items surged 11.8 percent annually in August, and those for non-food goods registered an increase of 6.9 percent.



Costs for services were 11.7 percent more expensive compared to last year.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.5 percent in August.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices rose at a faster rate of 9.3 percent yearly in August versus 8.9 percent in July. The HICP moved up 0.8 percent from a month ago.



Separate data from the statistical office revealed that industrial production dropped a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 6.2 percent annually in July.



Among sectors, manufacturing production alone declined 5.5 percent, and electricity output plunged 12.0 percent. Meanwhile, mining and quarrying production grew by 4.1 percent.



Compared to the previous month, industrial production rose 0.6 percent.



