Leading UK technology distributor increases IT and operational efficiency, and delivers frictionless transactions to support rapid growth plans

Boomi, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced that leading UK-based technology distributor EXERTIS is expanding its use of Boomi's category-leading, unified integration platform to improve partner and customer satisfaction on a global scale.

EXERTIS works with 2,400 technology partners, including Apple, Samsung, Microsoft, and Dell Technologies, and serves more than 50,000 retailers and resellers in 20+ countries. As part of a full spectrum of services, EXERTIS supplies IT hardware and software to electronic retailers and hosts some clients' ecommerce stores, managing their full, end-to-end customer journeys.

Prior to using Boomi, EXERTIS had grown through acquisition, where each of its operating entities possessed a mix of legacy and modern integration tools. As a result, manual custom coding; ageing, on-premises enterprise service bus (ESB) systems; and outdated electronic data interchange (EDI) tools and services were widespread and disconnected. This led to slow development and deployment of new integrations, high technical debt, and a declining pool of developers with specialised skills that stifled the scalability and flexibility EXERTIS needed.

With an acquisition strategy that benefitted from inter-company trade synergies, EXERTIS needed a future-proof solution. After evaluating various integration and EDI solutions, EXERTIS saw how Boomi could modernise its IT environment and support its growth and acquisition strategy through the platform's low-code ease of use; speed of development; and multiple capabilities in a unified, multi-tenant, cloud-based solution.

Using its core integration, B2B/EDI management, and API management capabilities, the Boomi platform enables EXERTIS to connect into over 100 internal and third-party systems with 200 more systems in the pipeline, providing EXERTIS with the agility for further innovation.

"EXERTIS has its origins in venture capitalism and private equity, and a core part of our work centred around the integration of acquired entities," said Tim Griffin, CEO, EXERTIS. "There are lots of solutions on the market, but I would put Boomi at the top, especially when you consider its multi-tenant architecture and cloud basis. Our developers became proficient in as little as three weeks, and we now have a shared development environment that promotes reuse of integrations across our business."

In light of its early success, EXERTIS is expanding its use of Boomi to digitally transform its global environment for integration and EDI transactions, and improve partner and customer satisfaction on a global scale.

"We're delighted to expand our engagement and support of EXERTIS as they continue to grow globally," said Adrian Trickett, Vice President and General Manager, EMEA at Boomi. "By enabling frictionless transactions, EXERTIS has increased the percentage of orders from its partners and customers, and freed time for its people to pursue more value-adding work."

