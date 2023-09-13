Annual Investment Meeting (AIM): Annual Investment Meeting announces new identity as AIM Congress, gears up for 13th edition in Abu Dhabi, May 2024

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Under its new identity as "AIM Congress," the Organizing Committee of the World's Leading Investment Platform will once again gather together regional and international leaders, thinkers, and innovators at the 13th edition of the event taking place from 7 to 9 May 2024 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.



To be anchored on the theme "Adapting to a Shifting Investment Landscape: Harnessing New Potential for Global Economic Development," AIM Congress 2024 is supported by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) as lead partner.

To be hosted again in the UAE's vibrant capital, AIM Congress 2024 plans to surpass the success achieved by its last year's edition which attracted 10,313 participants and 693 speakers from 175 countries.

His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, expressed his enthusiasm for AIM Congress 2024, stating that, "For more than a decade, AIM Congress has been steadfast in its commitment to promote global economic cooperation and harness the potential of countries especially emerging markets. Amid the backdrop of the shifting global investment scene, it is all-important for countries to adapt and explore new avenues for growth. For its 2024 edition, AIM Congress will continue to be the leading venue where the world's key economic stakeholders congregate to facilitate dialogue and pave the way for impactful investments that propel a brighter, better future for each and everyone."

His Excellency Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADDED, said: "Building on the remarkable success of AIM's previous edition, we are raising the bar to meet the expectations of the global investment community. As the Capital of Capital, Abu Dhabi is leading global conversations on investments outlook and dynamics in an era characterised by mega shifts. Our approach to inward and outward investments is guided by our unwavering commitment to place human development, sustainability, and advanced technology at the core of socio-economic plans at local and international levels, support of ESG agendas, and enhance synergies through international cooperation to improve life for all."

For his part, Dawood Al Shezawi, President of AIM Global Foundation, commented: "In the face of the various challenges confronting our world today, coupled with the continued decline in global economic growth, emerges the announcement of AIM's new identity as AIM Congress, which positions itself as a premier venue for investment, providing the optimal platform for esteemed leaders and decision-makers around the world to collectively address our most pressing issues, reshape the global trade and investment landscape, and ultimately foster positive, enduring social and economic impacts in diverse regions worldwide."

AIM Congress is built upon a foundation of its five key pillars - FDI, FPI, Startups, SMEs, and Future Cities - that underpin the event's objectives and provide a framework for its activities.

