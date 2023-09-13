SINGAPORE, Sept 13, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - dmg events announces, 'China Energy Summit & Exhibition', an evolution of the well-established 'China LNG & Gas International Summit & Exhibition' in Beijing. China Energy Summit & Exhibition will continue to be a market leading event providing international markets an unrivalled opportunity to support regional and international LNG, gas, hydrogen and ammonia, and low carbon energy sectors in fast-tracking energy transition and achieving net-zero.China has accelerated action to achieve its net-zero goals, with plans to cap its carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions over the next few years and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. Over the past decade, China has remained the world's biggest "prosumer" of energy. The country's 14th Five Year Plan prioritises clean energy development while decarbonising its existing coal-dominated energy mix. Natural gas and hydrogen will play a vital role in China's roadmap reaching its "Dual-Carbon" target.Held from 20-21 September 2023 at the China World Hotel, Beijing, China Energy Summit & Exhibition is expected to be attended by over 2,000 industry leaders and stakeholders, and more than 50 specialist exhibitors representing the entire LNG, gas and low carbon energy value and supply chain.The Summit will gather 100+ regional and international CEOs, policymakers, industry experts and innovators, addressing pertinent opportunities and challenges facing China, Asia, and the global energy industry. Through dedicated keynotes, interviews, talks and panel discussions, the Summit will focus on key areas of discussion including long-term LNG outlook, the role of hydrogen and ammonia in meeting energy demandand energy security, climate-tech, green finance, CCUS, policies and regulations, and building a resilient supply chain in the age of deglobalisation.Christopher Hudson, President - dmg events, said, "China has always been an important market for the energy industry. It is one of the world's largest buyers of LNG & gas and is on course to achieve carbon neutrality before 2060, with hydrogen and ammonia a key part of that strategy. China Energy Summit & Exhibition will bring together expertise from China and international companies under one roof to help further the progress already achieved and continue to advance the industry towards energy security and net-zero. We are delighted to be able to bring an international event of this pedigree to China and the energy industry."dmg events, the organisers of China Energy Summit & Exhibition, organise over 80 global energy events annually attracting over a million people worldwide. dmg events has the world's most extensive portfolio of energy exhibitions and conferences, with flagships including ADIPEC, Gastech, Global Energy Show, EGYPES and Future Energy Asia.China Energy Summit & Exhibition will continue to be an influential platform for the industry's calendar and a pivotal event in dmg events' global energy portfolio as they continue to expand operations and activity throughout Asia.About China Energy Summit & ExhibitionChina Energy Summit & Exhibition 2023 serves as the annual destination for LNG, gas, hydrogen and ammonia industries from China and across the world to meet, engage, and advance the industry towards carbon neutrality and energy security.An evolution of the established 'China LNG & Gas International Summit & Exhibition', the event will convene regional NECs, IECs, OEMs, EPCs, LNG buyers and sellers, as well as innovative service and technology providers at the China World Hotel, Beijing from 20 - 21 September 2023, to address the most pressing issues and opportunities facing China, Asia, and the global energy industry. Key areas of focus will include the long-term LNG outlook, the role of hydrogen and ammonia in meeting energy demand and energy security, climate-tech, green finance, CCUS, policies and regulations, and building a resilient supply chain in the age of deglobalisation.About dmg eventsdmg event is a leading global organiser of face-to-face events and intelligence products.dmg events organise over 80 events across 25 countries, attracting over a million attendees and delegates annually. The company's portfolio of products includes many industry-leading events in the energy sector: ADIPEC, Global Energy Show, Gastech, EGYPES and Future Energy Asia are the company's flagship events. For more information, visit www.dmgevents.com.Website & Social Media - www.chinaenergysummit.com/www.linkedin.com/company/chinaenergysummitFor media partnerships, please contact:Ms Eileen TanEmail: EileenTan@dmgevents.comTelephone: +65 8498 2950Source: dmg eventsCopyright 2023 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.